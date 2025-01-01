Dragon for small business

I’m a slow typist, and sometimes it was tough to remember what was said in a meeting that happened several hours ago. And there were times when I would go back to my hotel room and, by the time I had settled in, it was too late to work on the reports. It [Dragon] gave me more time for sales prospecting, increasing sales at existing accounts and getting more appointments into each day.

Read more of Dan's story(pdf. Open a new window)