Dictation for Legal Professionals

The modern legal workplace

insights from our recent international survey to understand how the legal sector is embracing the new way of working

Artificial Intelligence that reduces costs

Don’t let typing hold you back and achieve:

  • Faster, more accurate document creation
  • Streamline processes, save time
  • Focus your time on billable work
  • Improve customer service and satisfaction and enhance reputation
  • Ensure compliance and reduce risk
  • Reduce administrative & transcription costs

Our benefits

Accurate dictation and transcription, for effective and secure documentation

Rising to external challenges

Fast and easy to install, it allows you to add customised words, industry terms, acronyms and personal references.

Leverage Nuance Deep Learning technology

With a next-generation speech engine powered by Nuance Deep Learning technology, Dragon achieves high recognition accuracy while dictating, even for users with accents or those working in open office or mobile environments.

Increase efficiency

Speed up documentation, enjoy fast dictation and high recognition accuracy that constantly improves as it adapts to your voice.

Automate repetitive workflows and improve efficiency.

Create custom voice commands to insert standard clauses into documents or create time-saving macros to automate multi-step workflows by voice.

Eliminate or reduce transcription time and costs

Reduce dependencies on outsourced transcription services or reallocate support staff to more high-value tasks.

Reduce repetitive strain injuries (RSIs)

Reduce the symptoms of RSIs or proactively prevent further injuries by reducing the physical strain of typing.

Richard Graham is a lawyer at Vogt Graham Lawyers in Perth, Australia.

Here, Richard discusses how Dragon has helped him with the heavy documentation faced by most legal professionals.

Dragon Legal Anywhere

Dictate contracts, briefs, and other legal documents 3X faster than typing with cloud‑hosted, legal‑specific speech recognition. Easily deployed across firms of all sizes, with a built‑in legal vocabulary and formatting to integrate directly into legal workflows.

Dragon Anywhere Mobile

Extend your enterprise‑wide documentation capabilities with professional‑grade mobile dictation that allows you to create, edit, and format documents of any length and share information directly from a mobile device.

