Dictation for Legal Professionals

An essential tool for the modern legal professional
Speed legal documentation times, improve accuracy and client service with Dragon.
The modern legal workplace
Explore the insights from our recent international survey to understand how the legal sector is embracing the new way of workingVisit our infohub
Artificial Intelligence that reduces costs
Don’t let typing hold you back and achieve:
- Faster, more accurate document creation
- Streamline processes, save time
- Focus your time on billable work
- Improve customer service and satisfaction and enhance reputation
- Ensure compliance and reduce risk
- Reduce administrative & transcription costs
Download our latest resources
Research Report: The legal modern working survey 2023
There’s no denying the nature of work has changed. After years of disruption, employees have new needs and new expectations about their working lives. In partnership with Censuswide, we surveyed legal professionals to find out what modern working looks like and more specifically, how speech recognition can assist.Get the report(Open a new window)
Our benefits
Accurate dictation and transcription, for effective and secure documentation
Rising to external challenges
Fast and easy to install, it allows you to add customised words, industry terms, acronyms and personal references.
Leverage Nuance Deep Learning technology
With a next-generation speech engine powered by Nuance Deep Learning technology, Dragon achieves high recognition accuracy while dictating, even for users with accents or those working in open office or mobile environments.
Increase efficiency
Speed up documentation, enjoy fast dictation and high recognition accuracy that constantly improves as it adapts to your voice.
Automate repetitive workflows and improve efficiency.
Create custom voice commands to insert standard clauses into documents or create time-saving macros to automate multi-step workflows by voice.
Eliminate or reduce transcription time and costs
Reduce dependencies on outsourced transcription services or reallocate support staff to more high-value tasks.
Reduce repetitive strain injuries (RSIs)
Reduce the symptoms of RSIs or proactively prevent further injuries by reducing the physical strain of typing.
Let Dragon work for you
Don’t just take our word for it
Richard Graham is a lawyer at Vogt Graham Lawyers in Perth, Australia.
Here, Richard discusses how Dragon has helped him with the heavy documentation faced by most legal professionals.
Meet our productivity solutions
Dragon Legal Anywhere
Dictate contracts, briefs, and other legal documents 3X faster than typing with cloud‑hosted, legal‑specific speech recognition. Easily deployed across firms of all sizes, with a built‑in legal vocabulary and formatting to integrate directly into legal workflows.
Dragon Anywhere Mobile
Extend your enterprise‑wide documentation capabilities with professional‑grade mobile dictation that allows you to create, edit, and format documents of any length and share information directly from a mobile device.
Resources
Need help? We have you covered.