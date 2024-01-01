Putting words to work with AI‑powered speech recognition for legal
Empower your legal professionals to create high‑quality documentation and save your firm time and money with Dragon Legal Anywhere, cloud‑hosted speech recognition that integrates directly into legal workflows.
Your words mean business—make them count
Nuance’s Dragon Legal Anywhere helps solicitors, barristers, judges, paralegals, and other legal professionals create high-quality documentation, in less time, by using the power of their voice.
Benefits
Create accurate, high-quality legal documentation in a fraction of the time
Accurate recognition of legal terms
Specialised vocabulary lets you dictate and format contracts, briefs, legal citations, and other legal documentation with superior accuracy right from the first use.
No limit on productivity
Produce accurate legal documentation 3X faster than typing—and use voice commands to automate repetitive workflows—so you can focus on serving clients, not completing paperwork.
Easy to install, maintain, and scale
No complex configurations, one click installation, and automatic updates mean you can get users up and running in minutes, and scale your solution with ease.
Budget friendly
Lower your costs by reducing or eliminating reliance on typists and transcription services. Predictable, subscription based pricing helps you plan your budgets with confidence.
Legal professionals need speech recognition
94%
say they’ve experienced work-related stress
91%
say their admin workload has contributed to the stress
6h
average time a legal professional spends typing every day
Features
Work better, faster, and smarter with accurate transcription
Specialised legal vocabulary
Trained using millions of words from legal documents to deliver optimal recognition accuracy for dictation of legal terms and automatic formatting of legal citations.
Always latest speech recognition engine
Cloud based technology ensures legal professionals have access to the most recent updates and all users are working with the same software version.
Nuance deep learning technology
A next generation speech engine enables Dragon to achieve high recognition accuracy, even for users with accents or those working in open office or mobile environments.
Workflow automation
Create custom voice commands to insert standard clauses into documents. Or create step by step commands to automate multi part workflows by voice.
Anchor Focus Dictation
Allows attorneys and support staff to anchor the text transcription within a particular document, even as they have their cursor and mouse positioned in another window (i.e. when referencing a web‑page).
Security, reliability, and compliance
Secure 256-bit encryption protects data throughout the workflow, and a HITRUST CSF-certified infrastructure in geographically dispersed data centres delivers 99.5% uptime.
Complementary solutions
Dragon Anywhere Mobile for iOS and Android devices
Your work doesn’t stop when you’re away from your desk. Whether you’re appearing in court or meeting with a client, Dragon Anywhere Mobile lets you capture critical information at the point of interaction.
Included with Dragon Legal Anywhere at no additional cost, Dragon Anywhere Mobile enables you to create, edit, and format documents of any length and share information directly from a mobile device.
Dragon in action
Dragon Legal Anywhere. A smart investment for legal professionals and firms to stay ahead of client demands.
- Improve legal documentation by creating client contracts, briefs and legal citations 3X than typing
- Improve compliance by quickly memorialising client interactions, documenting disclosures and detailing action plans
- Deliver better client service by improving document workflows and refocusing on client service, not paperwork
- Reduce time and cost by reducing or eliminating administrative staff or reliance on outside transcription services
See what you + Nuance can do
Schedule a demo and see how Dragon Legal Anywhere empowers lawyers and support staff to produce documentation 45% faster and capture up to 20% more relevant content.
Resources
Need help? We have you covered.