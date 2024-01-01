Manage case work anywhere—simply by speaking
Faster, more flexible voice documentation means more quality time serving children, youth and families.
An easier way to complete case information
With high caseloads a reality for our social workers, it has never been more important to be able to create detailed and accurate documentation with speed and efficiency, both in the office and out in-the-field.
With Dragon speech recognition in the cloud, case workers can work better, faster and smarter, all by voice.
Benefits
Work better, faster and smarter
With the Dragon speech recognition, create high‑quality documents, fill out form-based reports, or complete case files and other paperwork 3x faster than typing and with superior accuracy, simply by speaking.
Improve immediacy and accuracy of reports
Don't rely on hand-written notes or on typing reports after hours. Capture more detail and specificity and create more complete, detailed and compliant documentation.
Deliver greater productivity
Speed reporting turnaround times, meet deadlines and move relevant information to better serve the needs of clients, all while managing workloads and meeting the increasing demands of documentation.
Manage communication more effectively
Whether documenting client assessments, sending an email, or completing other paperwork, create, manage and share documentation, in the office or out in the field, more efficiently.
Increase job satisfaction
Reduce burnout and help solve the paperwork burden by streamlining documentation to simplify and speed report turnaround times, and move information faster and more efficiently.
Productivity solutions fluent in what you do
Dragon Professional Anywhere
Accelerate productivity and save money for your organisation with flexible, cloud‑hosted speech recognition that integrates seamlessly into enterprise workflows.
Dragon Professional v16
Short‑cut repetitive steps and create accurate documentation 3x faster with robust, highly customisable speech recognition. Optimised for Windows 11, v16 increases productivity with an unmatched suite of functionality that cuts costs for individual professionals and large organisations.
Dragon Anywhere Mobile
Extend your enterprise‑wide documentation capabilities with professional‑grade mobile dictation that allows you to create, edit, and format documents of any length and share information directly from a mobile device.
Improve enterprise mobility
Improve documentation and reporting for your mobile workforce
Enable your employees to maximise their time away from the office and be productive no matter where business takes them. Employees can dictate documents and complete other paperwork using their phone, PC, or using a microphone or mobile device. Nuance Winscribe Dictation then lets them easily share and send their work to the office, an outsourced transcription provider or to the Dragon Speech Recognition engine for transcription.
Resources
