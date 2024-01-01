Company overview

We are Nuance
Amplifying your ability to help others
About us
Our technology is designed to empower the excellence of those we serve.
Nuance in the news
Read the latest headlines featuring our research and solutions.
Trust center
See how we're keeping customers safe with our security, privacy, and compliance policies.
Find a career with us
Nuance is now a Microsoft company. We invite you to explore open positions across our organisation at Careers at Microsoft.
AI research
See how our research teams are innovating to address real‑world challenges.
Get support
Need help or have questions? You'll find everything you need right here.