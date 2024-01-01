Full Support for your Dragon products
Provide details about installation, optional settings, voice commands and dictation of different types of text. Also includes tips and notes to help you use the software more effectively.
- Dragon Group Configuration and Client Installation v15 (PDF)(pdf. Open a new window)
- Dragon Group Configuration and Client Installation v14 (PDF)(pdf. Open a new window)
- Dragon Individual, v15 Install Guide (PDF)(pdf. Open a new window)
- Dragon Individual, v14 Install Guide (PDF)(pdf. Open a new window)
- Dragon 13 user guide (PDF)(pdf. Open a new window)
Cheat‑sheets
Lists key tips and commands. Can be modified to include your own notes.
Quick start cards
Helps you quickly install and activate Dragon.
Workbooks
Provides explanations, examples, illustrations and step‑by‑step instructions to help you make the most of Dragon.
Headset Guides
Guides for Bluetooth wireless headsets.
Additional resources
Whitepapers
Everything you need to know in one place.
Administrator guides
The latest information if you use Dragon in your organisation.
- Dragon Group Nuance Management Server Admin Guide (PDF)(pdf. Open a new window)
- Dragon Group Citrix Admin Guide (PDF)(pdf. Open a new window)
- Dragon 14 Professional Individual Admin guide (PDF)(pdf. Open a new window)
- Dragon 13 Admin guide (PDF)(pdf. Open a new window)
Product comparisons
See your full options before you decide.
