Protecting 19 million customers from fraud

Like any bank, the call centre is an important customer service channel for the NatWest Group, which serves 19 million customers across 12 banking and financial services brands.

But the voice channel is also a prime target for fraudulent activity. To combat criminal behaviour—both from lone‑wolf attackers and organised crime networks—NatWest was looking for ways to get a clearer view of fraud indicators across all its customer engagement channels.

The bank needed to put more effective security mechanisms in place while still delivering a fast, smooth experience for genuine customers. That meant finding ways to rely less on passwords and other static identifiers that can be stolen or forgotten, and it knew that voice biometrics could be an important piece of the anti‑fraud puzzle.

NatWest had been using Nuance voice biometrics in its Coutts private banking brand, so it had seen how effective the technology could be at providing a seamless experience for customers and protecting them from fraud.