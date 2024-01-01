Dragon Anywhere support

Support information for Dragon Anywhere

Dragon Anywhere in action

Watch, read and learn

See it in action

If you're a busy professional who needs to take detailed notes or dictate documentation on the go, see why Dragon Anywhere is right for you.

Watch feature demos

Watch these short videos and learn new tricks to help improve mobile productivity and more.

Top demos

Trouble logging in?

Problems with passwords generally occur due to the following:

  • Email address used on the login screen is different from the one you provided during purchase
  • Typo when entering the correct email address
  • Check your spam folder for the password reset email
  • For additional information on managing your subscription, click here

Purchase a new subscription

Dragon Anywhere adapts to one voice to maximize accuracy. Allowing others to use your account will negatively impact your accuracy. We highly recommend individual subscriptions for every user.

Get a new account for additional email addresses

Safe and secure

Data security and user privacy are fundamentally important to us at Nuance. We aim to provide you with the highest quality personalized dictation experience, while doing so in a safe and secure way.

Contact support

Technical support by phone:

  • Australia
  • +61 1300 856 388
  • New Zealand
  • +64 0800 523 585

Dragon Anywhere subscribers receive free technical support for the life of their subscription.

Online support

You will need to have a username and password to log in to our customer service portal for online support to submit questions, check the progress of your requests, modify your profile or access additional features.

Customer login(Open a new window)

Resources

System requirements
  • Compatible with Android 5.0+ phones and tablets
  • Compatible with iOS 9.3.5+ (iPad 5+, iPhone 5+ or iPad Mini 1+) phones and tablets
  • Active Wi-Fi or cellular connection