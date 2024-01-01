Support information for Dragon Anywhere
If you're a busy professional who needs to take detailed notes or dictate documentation on the go, see why Dragon Anywhere is right for you.
Watch these short videos and learn new tricks to help improve mobile productivity and more.
Trouble logging in?
Problems with passwords generally occur due to the following:
- Email address used on the login screen is different from the one you provided during purchase
- Typo when entering the correct email address
- Check your spam folder for the password reset email
Purchase a new subscription
Dragon Anywhere adapts to one voice to maximize accuracy. Allowing others to use your account will negatively impact your accuracy. We highly recommend individual subscriptions for every user.
Safe and secure
Data security and user privacy are fundamentally important to us at Nuance. We aim to provide you with the highest quality personalized dictation experience, while doing so in a safe and secure way.
Contact support
Technical support by phone:
- Australia
- +61 1300 856 388
- New Zealand
- +64 0800 523 585
Dragon Anywhere subscribers receive free technical support for the life of their subscription.
Online support
You will need to have a username and password to log in to our customer service portal for online support to submit questions, check the progress of your requests, modify your profile or access additional features.
Resources
- Compatible with Android 5.0+ phones and tablets
- Compatible with iOS 9.3.5+ (iPad 5+, iPhone 5+ or iPad Mini 1+) phones and tablets
- Active Wi-Fi or cellular connection