With Dragon Medical One, I can dictate directly within the Allscripts Professional EHR fields and use voice commands to move the cursor, select text and edit content. I can dictate at normal speed and the speech engine is not only very accurate but also keeps up with me. It works with abbreviations, it places lab values, and it helps me create documentation quickly and easily.

Steven H. Tai

MD, FACP, CPE, Practicing General Internist

Nashville, TN

