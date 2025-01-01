Leading the way together
Providers spend a significant part of their day looking at screens, limiting their ability to provide patient‑facing care. We partner with Oracle Health to optimize EHR performance and make it easier for clinicians to create effective documentation. Our proven AI‑powered solutions—including speech recognition, CDI, and virtual assistants—are used by four out of five facilities that use Oracle Health.
Deeply embedded across the continuum of care
4 out of 5 facilities that use Oracle Health use Nuance. Facilities that use Oracle Health choose Nuance solutions because we uniquely combine our proven technology portfolio—informed by 25 years of expertise in clinical approaches and content—with Oracle Health expertise and knowledge. Deep integrations between Nuance and Oracle Health solutions allow care teams to engage with conversational user interfaces to practice medicine and create effective clinical documentation while maximizing the value healthcare organizations receive from their EHR.
Oracle Health DynDoc edit controls, single sign‑on, and virtualization with Dragon Medical One speeds interaction with the EHR. Dragon Medical embedded in Oracle Health mobile apps PowerChart Touch, Instanote, and Message Center brings voice‑driven efficiency to the mobile documentation experience. Provided by our partner DeliverHealth, eScription One allows healthcare providers to use full transcription or partial dictation with Oracle Health workflows while a fully‑automated process identifies discrete data in the clinical narrative, extracts it, uploads it through a secure interface and automatically populates the proper fields in the EHR.
Boost care team productivity and satisfaction with more accurate and comprehensive documentation. Our solutions provide in workflow AI‑powered documentation guidance for CDI teams. Additionally, Nuance CDE One offers cloud‑based CDI workflow management, documentation guidance, and encounter prioritization.
PowerScribe desktop integration and certification with Oracle Health Radiology eases real‑time radiology reporting. PowerShare Image Sharing integrated with Oracle Health MPages supports medical image sharing, viewing, and management to drive rapid turnaround times and improve patient, clinical and financial outcomes.
Delivering unmatched outcomes for 1,000+ Oracle Health clients and counting
We partner with Oracle Health to optimize EHR performance and make it easier for clinicians to create effective documentation. Our deeply integrated and embedded solutions deliver financial value, better outcomes, and an improved overall experience.
UHS achieved 90% voluntary speech recognition adoption and 80% CAPD physician acceptance, resulting in 36% improvement in capture of extreme SOI, 24% improvement in ROM, and 12% increase in CMI.
Concord Hospital deployed Dragon Medical One to drive better adoption rates and improve overall note quality. Nurses reduced time spent on triage calls by 65%, from 17.1 to 6.1 minutes, and credit accuracy, performance, and time savings for greater job satisfaction.
Baptist Health realized 95% physician response rate to Nuance CDI clarifications, 13% CMI increase, and $45M increase in appropriate reimbursement, and achieved ROI in less than 6 months.
Borgess Health secured $9M in additional reimbursement through improved clinical documentation accuracy and 25% reduction in predicted mortality.
