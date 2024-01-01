PowerScribe One for radiology reporting

 

Next‑generation radiology reporting

Harness AI to achieve new levels of reporting accuracy and quality. An updated user interface and color palette, along with countless workflow enhancements and new features, help make PowerScribe One a game‑changer.

Introducing PowerScribe Smart Impression

AI‑driven copilot experience in PowerScribe One automatically creates impressions

PowerScribe Smart Impression—the first radiology copilot experience from Microsoft + Nuance—is a generative AI‑enabled capability that automatically drafts impressions and recommendations. Learn how it can streamline workflow and increase efficiencies to deliver time savings, accelerate reporting, and lower workload‑related stress.

Experience the difference

Innovation by design

AI‑powered capabilities help automate your reporting, drive consistency, and minimize errors. Cloud‑hosted speech and language understanding algorithms provide exceptional recognition—without local profile training and maintenance.

User‑centric

Modernized look and feel

  • Dark and light modes accommodate varied reading environments
  • Speech recognition modes automatically adjust to report creation or editing tasks

Quality‑focused

Real‑time clinical intelligence

  • Automated in‑line alerts can help minimize errors and inconsistencies
  • Language understanding drives decision support tools

Data‑driven

Automated workflow

  • Structured data helps automate report creation
  • Data is exchanged in real‑time between applications

Cloud‑powered

Secure, agile platform

  • Robust hosted architecture is built on Microsoft Azure
  • Cloud speech helps reduce IT footprint and maintenance costs

Benefits

Work smarter, not harder

PowerScribe One makes AI useful and usable within the workflow. By improving speech recognition accuracy and report quality—while helping to create more content‑rich reports—it gives radiologists more time to focus on what matters most—the care teams and patients they serve.

  • Drive efficiency through streamlined processes that automate the reporting workflow.
  • Support increased accuracy by auto‑populating reports, reducing errors, and minimizing redundancy.
  • Enhance communication across the enterprise by intelligently sharing discrete data between systems, users, and platforms.
  • Improve follow‑up recommendation consistency with AI‑driven, automated guidance support and quality checks that drive evidence‑based clinical decisions and support MIPS initiatives.
  • Streamline operations with easier deployment, more timely updates, and access to innovations via a secure, cloud‑based environment.

Feature highlights

Countless capabilities, all included and designed for you

Ambient Mode

Turn free‑form dictation into organized, structured reports automatically

Quality Check

See automated, in‑line alerts for sex and laterality mismatches and possible critical findings

Smart Assist

View real‑time checklist of alerts and notifications without distracting pop‑ups

Cloud Speech

Improve accuracy, eliminate profile training and management, and simplify remote access

AI Findings

Deliver more content‑rich reports with integrated AI services and real‑time clinical intelligence

EMR Follow-up

Automate delivery of follow‑up recommendations to EMR and other systems

Clinical Guidance

Incorporate real‑time, in‑workflow decision support based on report context

Heads Up Display

Keep your eye on images with a translucent movable window that displays key information

Feature demos

Streamline your reporting

See how the PowerScribe One Heads Up Display helps radiologists keep their eyes on the images while they dictate.

Watch how Ambient Mode in PowerScribe One automatically turns free‑form dictation into structured reports.

Learn how AI‑powered decision support tools in PowerScribe One drive confidence with more consistent recommendations.

Unlock the power of AI

Integrated AI services through the Precision Imaging Network

Seamlessly integrate AI services directly into workflow to help reduce repetitive tasks and deliver clinical insights. Enable radiologists to detect disease earlier and faster, streamline care coordination, and support positive patient outcomes.

Create an environment where radiologists thrive

View the eBook to see how AI‑driven, real‑time intelligence in PowerScribe One can help radiologists automate what they can’t stand, surface what they can’t see, and identify what they can’t miss.

Complementary solutions

One partner, one platform

Extend the value of radiology across an AI-powered network that drives performance and outcomes.

Diagnostic workflow and reporting

The next generation of radiology reporting, clinical awareness, and workflow efficiency.

Diagnostic communication

Streamline clinical collaboration, eliminate distractions, and bridge communication gaps for improved patient safety and outcomes.

AI and image sharing

Unlock the power of AI from point‑of‑read to point‑of‑care through a single, data‑driven platform.

Radiology performance and analytics

Deliver actionable insights to improve clinical and financial performance.

Drive improved levels of workflow efficiency, accuracy, and consistency.

