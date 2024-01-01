Switching from PowerScribe 360 to PowerScribe One was a pretty easy lift for me. With the advanced speech recognition and faster load times, my productivity quickly accelerated. At this point I’m at least 15% more efficient than before, which means I can get more done in less time. And this is true whether I am working from the office or from home.

Russell E. Allman, MD

Radiologist, Memorial Health System, Gulfport, MS

