Next‑generation radiology reporting
Harness AI to achieve new levels of reporting accuracy and quality. An updated user interface and color palette, along with countless workflow enhancements and new features, help make PowerScribe One a game‑changer.
Introducing PowerScribe Smart Impression
AI‑driven copilot experience in PowerScribe One automatically creates impressions
PowerScribe Smart Impression—the first radiology copilot experience from Microsoft + Nuance—is a generative AI‑enabled capability that automatically drafts impressions and recommendations. Learn how it can streamline workflow and increase efficiencies to deliver time savings, accelerate reporting, and lower workload‑related stress.
Coming in 2024! Learn more(Open a new window).
Experience the difference
Innovation by design
AI‑powered capabilities help automate your reporting, drive consistency, and minimize errors. Cloud‑hosted speech and language understanding algorithms provide exceptional recognition—without local profile training and maintenance.
User‑centric
Modernized look and feel
- Dark and light modes accommodate varied reading environments
- Speech recognition modes automatically adjust to report creation or editing tasks
Quality‑focused
Real‑time clinical intelligence
- Automated in‑line alerts can help minimize errors and inconsistencies
- Language understanding drives decision support tools
Data‑driven
Automated workflow
- Structured data helps automate report creation
- Data is exchanged in real‑time between applications
Cloud‑powered
Secure, agile platform
- Robust hosted architecture is built on Microsoft Azure
- Cloud speech helps reduce IT footprint and maintenance costs
Benefits
Work smarter, not harder
PowerScribe One makes AI useful and usable within the workflow. By improving speech recognition accuracy and report quality—while helping to create more content‑rich reports—it gives radiologists more time to focus on what matters most—the care teams and patients they serve.
- Drive efficiency through streamlined processes that automate the reporting workflow.
- Support increased accuracy by auto‑populating reports, reducing errors, and minimizing redundancy.
- Enhance communication across the enterprise by intelligently sharing discrete data between systems, users, and platforms.
- Improve follow‑up recommendation consistency with AI‑driven, automated guidance support and quality checks that drive evidence‑based clinical decisions and support MIPS initiatives.
- Streamline operations with easier deployment, more timely updates, and access to innovations via a secure, cloud‑based environment.
Feature highlights
Countless capabilities, all included and designed for you
Ambient Mode
Turn free‑form dictation into organized, structured reports automatically
Quality Check
See automated, in‑line alerts for sex and laterality mismatches and possible critical findings
Smart Assist
View real‑time checklist of alerts and notifications without distracting pop‑ups
Cloud Speech
Improve accuracy, eliminate profile training and management, and simplify remote access
AI Findings
Deliver more content‑rich reports with integrated AI services and real‑time clinical intelligence
EMR Follow-up
Automate delivery of follow‑up recommendations to EMR and other systems
Clinical Guidance
Incorporate real‑time, in‑workflow decision support based on report context
Heads Up Display
Keep your eye on images with a translucent movable window that displays key information
Feature demos
Streamline your reporting
Heads Up Display (Play a video)
See how the PowerScribe One Heads Up Display helps radiologists keep their eyes on the images while they dictate.
Ambient Mode (Play a video)
Watch how Ambient Mode in PowerScribe One automatically turns free‑form dictation into structured reports.
Clinical Guidance (Play a video)
Learn how AI‑powered decision support tools in PowerScribe One drive confidence with more consistent recommendations.
Unlock the power of AI
Integrated AI services through the Precision Imaging Network
Seamlessly integrate AI services directly into workflow to help reduce repetitive tasks and deliver clinical insights. Enable radiologists to detect disease earlier and faster, streamline care coordination, and support positive patient outcomes.
Create an environment where radiologists thrive
View the eBook to see how AI‑driven, real‑time intelligence in PowerScribe One can help radiologists automate what they can’t stand, surface what they can’t see, and identify what they can’t miss.
Complementary solutions
One partner, one platform
Extend the value of radiology across an AI-powered network that drives performance and outcomes.
Diagnostic workflow and reporting
The next generation of radiology reporting, clinical awareness, and workflow efficiency.
Diagnostic communication
Streamline clinical collaboration, eliminate distractions, and bridge communication gaps for improved patient safety and outcomes.
AI and image sharing
Unlock the power of AI from point‑of‑read to point‑of‑care through a single, data‑driven platform.
Radiology performance and analytics
Deliver actionable insights to improve clinical and financial performance.
