Improve enterprise mobility

Improve documentation and reporting for your mobile workforce

Enable your employees to maximise their time away from the office and be productive no matter where business takes them. Employees can dictate documents and complete other paperwork using their phone, PC, or using a microphone or mobile device. Nuance Winscribe Dictation then lets them easily share and send their work to the office, an outsourced transcription provider or to the Dragon Speech Recognition engine for transcription.