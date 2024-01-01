Dragon Speech Recognition for insurance

Streamline the Claims Processing Workflow

Reduce the time it takes to complete documentation, improve response to customer claims, and improve processing workflows with Dragon enterprise-ready speech recognition solutions.

Benefits

Work better, faster and smarter—by voice

Field agents and adjusters can spend as much as 50 percent of their day typing reports and completing other paperwork. Lengthy manual input for forms and reports slows down response to customer claims and can compromise the quality and thoroughness of reports. There’s a better way. Empower employees to create-high-quality documents faster and more efficiently—in the office or out in the field—simply by speaking.

Cut documentation completion time

Turn your voice into text 3x faster than typing with superior recognition accuracy. Dragon can be used with virtually any Windows-based application to speed document creation.

Improve report quality and specificity

Dictate your notes to capture more detail and specificity. And, because you no longer have to recall details from hours before, produce more accurate and complete reports.

Streamline the claims processing workflow

Manage more claims with greater thoroughness and higher quality, saving hours on daily paperwork. Automate tasks within your workflow and move claims faster for improved customer service.

Work on-the-go

Be more productive out of the office or working in the field by dictating notes using a digital voice recorder or Dragon Anywhere, our mobile dictation app for iOS and Android. Sync back work with Dragon on the PC.

Reduce paperwork burnout

Reduce paperwork burnout by improving the time it takes to complete claims documentation. Eliminate tedious administrative tasks and fatigue for better productivity and efficiency, agency-wide.

Manage large user networks

Centrally manage voice profiles, custom vocabularies, and multiple installations. Robust security and configuration options enable administrators to control Dragon usage across the enterprise.

Meet our productivity solutions

Dragon Professional Anywhere

Accelerate productivity and save money for your organisation with flexible, cloud‑hosted speech recognition that integrates seamlessly into enterprise workflows.

Dragon Professional v16

Short‑cut repetitive steps and create accurate documentation 3x faster with robust, highly customisable speech recognition. Optimised for Windows 11, v16 increases productivity with an unmatched suite of functionality that cuts costs for individual professionals and large organisations.

Dragon Anywhere Mobile

Extend your enterprise‑wide documentation capabilities with professional‑grade mobile dictation that allows you to create, edit, and format documents of any length and share information directly from a mobile device.

Improve enterprise mobility

Improve documentation and reporting for your mobile workforce

Enable your employees to maximise their time away from the office and be productive no matter where business takes them. Employees can dictate documents and complete other paperwork using their phone, PC, or using a microphone or mobile device. Nuance Winscribe Dictation then lets them easily share and send their work to the office, an outsourced transcription provider or to the Dragon Speech Recognition engine for transcription.

