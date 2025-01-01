Accessibility matters

Reach your full potential
At work and while in education, people with disabilities and health issues find Dragon helps them get things done faster and easier.
Potential unleashed
Students with challenges like dyslexia, anxiety issues, and physical disabilities can do their best work more easily with Dragon.
“Dragon has been the only thing that has ever served my students well enough.”
— Jodie Parkes, Disabled Students Allowance (DSA) assessor with 20 years’ experience
The student experience
Let users work virtually hands-free
Bethany is a student who uses Dragon to help with her assignments. Watch her story.
Benefits of Dragon
- Makes it easier to express ideas
- Reduces causes of anxiety
- Helps with extreme fatigue
- Prevents strain injuries
- Removes barriers to creativity
- Allows you to do the work faster
- Barely use of your keyword or mouse
- Boosts confidence and productivity
Resources
Assistive technology at work
Neil was developing repetitive strain injury. He says Dragon “Revolutionised my lifestyle.”
He could spend time with his kids without chronic pain being an issue, work faster and use his voice to control his computer.
Key benefits of Dragon for students and in the workplace
Remove barriers
Remove the barriers that disabilities can put in the way of getting things done
Gain confidence
Regain the confidence that conditions like dyslexia or dyspraxia can affect
Manage work-based health
Reduce the impact of repetitive strain injuries without loss of productivity
Improve quality of life
Let your voice do the work
Accessibility solutions for busy professionals
Short‑cut repetitive steps and create accurate documentation 3x faster with robust, highly customisable speech recognition. Optimised for Windows 11, v16 increases productivity with an unmatched suite of functionality that cuts costs for individual professionals and large organisations.