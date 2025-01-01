Helping public sector efficiency

A people-focused, cost-effective public sector
Dragon speech recognition software, can help the public sector work hard for every person.
Better documentation with Dragon Speech recognition
Reducing documentation bottlenecks for civil servants through:
- Faster document creation, greater productivity
- More time available for improving citizen’s needs
- Accurate document creation and improved compliance
- Complete and timely case notes and document creation
- Reduce team burnout
- Increased on-the-go productivity
- Improved customer service and satisfaction, and enhance reputation
Download our latest resources
Reduce paperwork, increase productivity
Make more of cloud computing for document creation
The public sector can often rely on outdated technologies, which can hold back progress and reduce efficiency. With Dragon speech recognition, software document production is faster, and it supports mobile working.
Improve performance
Essential public services can benefit from Dragon
Compliance
Ensure regulatory compliance
IT support
Reduce the burden on IT support teams
Speed
Produce documentation faster
Flexibility
Work anywhere, any time
Accuracy
Improve document accuracy
Satisfaction
Enhance public satisfaction
Reputation
Grow your reputation
Collaborate
Work easily across teams
Meet our professional productivity solutions
CLOUD‑NATIVE PRODUCTIVITY
Dragon Professional Anywhere
Accelerate productivity and save money for your organisation with flexible, cloud‑hosted speech recognition that integrates seamlessly into enterprise workflows.
Dragon Legal Anywhere
Dictate contracts, briefs, and other legal documents 3X faster than typing with cloud‑hosted, legal‑specific speech recognition. Easily deployed across firms of all sizes, with a built‑in legal vocabulary and formatting to integrate directly into legal workflows.
Dragon Anywhere Mobile
Extend your enterprise‑wide documentation capabilities with professional‑grade mobile dictation that allows you to create, edit, and format documents of any length and share information directly from a mobile device.
LOCALLY INSTALLED PRODUCTIVITY
Dragon Professional v16
Short‑cut repetitive steps and create accurate documentation 3x faster with robust, highly customisable speech recognition. Optimised for Windows 11, v16 increases productivity with an unmatched suite of functionality that cuts costs for individual professionals and large organisations.