Dragon for businesses

Boost productivity whatever your business

Dragon helps any business manage document production more efficiently

Benefits of Dragon

Dragon can help your business in many ways

Remote working

Multi device support and cloud storage means your people can work anywhere.

Data security

End to end encryption protects personal data.

Faster than typing

Reduce reliance on typing for faster document production.

Forms and house style

Provide staff with standard documents stored in the cloud.

No transcription costs

Remove the need for costly transcription services.

Manage from the centre

Deploy as a cloud service, easy to flex, no intervention on individual computers.

Meet our professional productivity solutions

CLOUD‑NATIVE PRODUCTIVITY

Dragon Professional Anywhere

Accelerate productivity and save money for your organisation with flexible, cloud‑hosted speech recognition that integrates seamlessly into enterprise workflows.

Dragon Legal Anywhere

Dictate contracts, briefs, and other legal documents 3X faster than typing with cloud‑hosted, legal‑specific speech recognition. Easily deployed across firms of all sizes, with a built‑in legal vocabulary and formatting to integrate directly into legal workflows.

Dragon Anywhere Mobile

Extend your enterprise‑wide documentation capabilities with professional‑grade mobile dictation that allows you to create, edit, and format documents of any length and share information directly from a mobile device.


LOCALLY INSTALLED PRODUCTIVITY

Dragon Professional v16

Short‑cut repetitive steps and create accurate documentation 3x faster with robust, highly customisable speech recognition. Optimised for Windows 11, v16 increases productivity with an unmatched suite of functionality that cuts costs for individual professionals and large organisations.

What customers are saying about Dragon

We work with

Dacre, Son & Hartley
Liberty Global
Cabify
TalkTalk

Dragon empowers businesses, speeding up documentation and offering the best customer service

Contact us(Open a new window)