Hands free incident reporting and back office document management with Dragon
When you need to work fast and keep your eyes on the action, Dragon is always at hand.
Fight paperwork
Spend less time on paperwork, more time protecting and serving
The challenge
Police officers face unique reporting challenges. For instance, they can spend an hour or more typing up a single incident report. For police sergeants, paperwork can consume up to 45 percent of the workday. Heavy documentation demands can impact the timely filing of reports, limit community visibility, and even put their safety at risk. There is a better way.
The solution
Dragon Law Enforcement provides officers with a faster and more accurate way to safely and efficiently improve daily reporting and documentation demands, speed data entry into CAD/RMS systems and perform everyday tasks, like license plate lookups—by voice. Departments can eliminate paperwork backlogs and transcription costs while improving report detail and accuracy—enabling officers to spend less time on paperwork, and more keeping communities safe.
Features and benefits
Empower law enforcement professionals to keep up with documentation demands
Ensure timely filing of incident reports
Eliminate the need to decipher handwritten notes or try to recall details from hours before. Officers simply speak to create detailed and accurate incident reports, 3 times faster than typing and with up to 99% recognition accuracy—Zall by voice.
Leverage Nuance Deep Learning technology
With a next-generation speech engine powered by Nuance Deep Learning technology, Dragon achieves high recognition accuracy while dictating, even for users with accents or those working in open office or mobile environments; making it ideal for diverse work groups and settings.
Speed data entry within records management systems (RMS)
Use fast and accurate dictation to enter data into RMS and CAD systems or other applications. Officers or support staff simply dictate anywhere they would normally type, and fill and navigate within form fields by voice.
Keep officers safer and more situationally aware
Improve in‑car documentation and safety while officers are stationary in their patrol cars. Officers can look up license plates simply by saying “Enter license plate Alpha Bravo Charlie 123,” or write reports and respond to calls—all while staying heads up and with their eyes on their surroundings.
Increase officer omnipresence in the community
Enable law enforcement professionals to dictate reports and other paperwork in a fraction of the time it would typically take typing by hand. The result: officers spend less time back at the station tethered to a computer, and more time on patrol keeping communities safe.
Eliminate or reduce transcription time and costs
Reduce dependencies on outsourced transcription services and costs. Using Dragon, support staff can transcribe recorded notes or voice files of another single speaker into text quickly and easily back at the PC, or use the Auto Transcribe Folder Agent (ATFA) to transcribe batch files of audio recordings.
Empower officers with a Nuance PowerMic option.
Empower officers to complete reports with a high‑quality, handheld microphone. Officers can dictate, edit, navigate and review documents, or switch dictation on and off using a toggle button if they need to exit the vehicle quickly. And with programmable buttons, automate steps such as advancing sequentially through form fields of an incident report.
Centrally manage for significant costs savings
The Nuance Management Center makes it easy to track employee usage of Dragon, redistribute licenses based on usage, and manage or share customisations, including custom words, commands and auto‑texts, across multiple users.
Meet our professional productivity solutions
Dragon Professional Anywhere
Accelerate productivity and save money for your organisation with flexible, cloud‑hosted speech recognition that integrates seamlessly into enterprise workflows.
Dragon Professional v16
Short‑cut repetitive steps and create accurate documentation 3x faster with robust, highly customisable speech recognition. Optimised for Windows 11, v16 increases productivity with an unmatched suite of functionality that cuts costs for individual professionals and large organisations.
Dragon Anywhere Mobile
Extend your enterprise‑wide documentation capabilities with professional‑grade mobile dictation that allows you to create, edit, and format documents of any length and share information directly from a mobile device.
Nuance Management Center
Centralised user administration made easy
Documentation overload
Too much time spent on inefficient administrative work.
- Document backlog and missed deadlines
- Inaccuracy and risk of noncompliance
- Time/cost of transcriptions
- Cost of deployment and maintenance
- Inefficient use of time when in the field
Solution benefits
More time to focus on clients or drive your core business.
- Increased efficiency and productivity
- Improved accuracy and compliance
- Reduced transcription time and costs
- Efficient, centralised management
- Higher documentation productivity when in the field
Nuance Management Center (NMC) makes it easy to track usage and centrally manage licences, user accounts and profiles, administrative settings, and custom words and commands across the enterprise. Dragon Professional speech recognition software coupled with NMC and goal‑driven project management and services, provides a complete enterprise‑ready solution that meets your organisation’s specific documentation productivity requirements to improve the corporate bottom line.
Improve force mobility through speedy documentation and reporting on the streets
Empower police officers and other public safety officials to keep up with reporting demands even when they are away from their desk. Easily integrate Nuance's cloud‑based, professional‑grade mobile dictation solution, Dragon Professional Anywhere, into your mobile documentation workflow, and make it easier for officers to complete reports in real‑time—by voice—via their iOS and Android smartphones and tablets.