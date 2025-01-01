We’re understaffed as a police department. Last year we handled just under 20,000 calls for service with just 18 sworn officers. That’s why we’re always looking for ways to increase efficiencies and make taxpayer dollars go further. Dragon helped us do just that by expediting our records flow with fast, accurate dictation. Now officers can spend more time out serving in the community, and clerical staff can focus their efforts on added‑value tasks.

Jeffrey Beahen

Chief, Rogers, MN Police Department

