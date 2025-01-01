Speech recognition for legal professionals

An essential tool for the modern legal professional

Speed legal documentation times, improve accuracy and security client service with Dragon Legal Anywhere

Our benefits

Accurate dictation and transcription, for effective and secure documentation

Rising to external challenges

Fast and easy to install, it allows you to add customized words, industry terms, acronyms and personal references.

With all the benefits of the cloud

Access to the latest updates, increase your seats as you grow while staying cybersecure through our 256‑bit data encryption.

Increase efficiency

Speed up documentation, enjoy fast dictation and high recognition accuracy that constantly improves as it adapts to your voice.

More time to grow your business

Maximise income, reduce IT costs with quick installations and no complex configuration.

Collaborative and flexible working

Improve productivity from the office or home through centralised management for strategic advantage.

Boost productivity

Work across multiple devices, understand client motivation through faster and better meeting reports.

Let Dragon work for you

The problem: documentation overload

Increasing documentation demands, restricted deployment options due to their existing IT infrastructure and traditional solutions can be tricky to administer, slowing local machine performance upon deployment.

The solution: Dragon Legal Anywhere

Secure connection to your on‑premise data centre or partner hosted solution.

Easy to install and integrate into your existing IT infrastructure, whilst dynamic profiles allow staff to start dictating with Dragon on any shared PC with no setup required.

Choose the best speech recognition solution for you

Dragon Professional Anywhere

Accelerate productivity and save money for your organisation with flexible, cloud‑hosted speech recognition that integrates seamlessly into enterprise workflows.

Dragon Legal Anywhere

Dictate contracts, briefs, and other legal documents 3X faster than typing with cloud‑hosted, legal‑specific speech recognition. Easily deployed across firms of all sizes, with a built‑in legal vocabulary and formatting to integrate directly into legal workflows.

Dragon Anywhere Mobile

Extend your enterprise‑wide documentation capabilities with professional‑grade mobile dictation that allows you to create, edit, and format documents of any length and share information directly from a mobile device.

