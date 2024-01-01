Boost productivity and security

Improve productivity, compliance, and client service
Join the thousands of financial advisors who are using Dragon speech recognition solutions to create more detailed, accurate financial documentation to improve compliance, increase productivity and deliver better client service—by voice.
Benefits of Dragon
- Work faster – with high accuracy, that only gets better
- Deploy easily through the use of the cloud
- Grow seats as your organisation grows in size and scale on demand
- Keep safe with 256-bit encryption for all data both in transit and at rest
- Improve employee satisfaction
- Spend more time focussing on clients and win new business
- Control your budget, infrastructure and maintenance costs
Report: The financial services documentation burden
Objectives, priorities, tech plans, and the role of speech recognition in 2021/22
What's next: top three financial services trends for 2021
Staying competitive and compliant on a global stage, reinforcing infrastructure, and embracing new technologies in 2021.
A great resource front and back office
Dragon brings significant productivity advantages to the accountancy, finance and insurance workplace
Security
Achieve great data security with 256-bit encryption for all data both in transit and at rest.
Compliance
Enjoy regulatory compliance while your client’s data and yours remains always safe.
IT Support
Patches and security updates automatically deployed by us to ensure no hardware failures.
Speed
Through innovative technology to ensure competitive advantage across your field.
Focus
On what matters most. Better client services and billable work.
Flexibility
Work anywhere, any time. Scale to fit your needs collaborating across teams.
Accuracy
Use technical and special vocabulary reducing the need to edits and revisions.
Satisfaction
Enhance customer appreciation and grow your business reputation.
Reputation
Grow your reputation
Collaboration
Instantly share documentation across different teams
Testimonial
Hear what a Dragon user has to say
International bestselling author, finance and investment expert, radio broadcaster, newspaper columnist and public speaker, Noel Whittaker is one of the world’s foremost authorities on personal finance. Here he speaks about his use of Dragon and how it has increased his productivity.
Resources
Compliance, speed and accuracy are all crucial to the finance professional.
Learn about how Dragon speech to text software can help your business in our guide Speech Recognition and the Finance Professional.
Webinar
Streamlining document production and processing in claims
The application of RPA, speech recognition and self-service in claims to improve customer service and gain efficiencies looks obvious. However, ensuring these technologies are deployed effectively is key if organisations are to gain the promised ROI.
Meet our professional productivity solutions
Dragon Professional Anywhere
Accelerate productivity and save money for your organisation with flexible, cloud‑hosted speech recognition that integrates seamlessly into enterprise workflows.
Dragon Professional v16
Short‑cut repetitive steps and create accurate documentation 3x faster with robust, highly customisable speech recognition. Optimised for Windows 11, v16 increases productivity with an unmatched suite of functionality that cuts costs for individual professionals and large organisations.
Dragon Anywhere Mobile
Extend your enterprise‑wide documentation capabilities with professional‑grade mobile dictation that allows you to create, edit, and format documents of any length and share information directly from a mobile device.
Demo videos
Dragon for Microsoft Word and Excel (Play a video)
With Dragon you can convert what you say into text directly. It’s three times faster than typing and it gets better the more you use it. You can easily make corrections and ensure that your documents don’t contain any spelling mistakes as well as insert standard paragraphs with one quick custom-made command.
Format your documents, insert tables and calculate simply by voice. Add imagines, specific vocabulary and much more.
Dragon for Email and Google (Play a video)
There is so much more to Dragon than simple dictation. With Dragon you can dictate on any application where you see a flashing cursor. You can send emails on Microsoft Outlook or Gmail, search on Google and Google Maps, search on Wikipedia, write notes, sync with Evernote or Dropbox and much more.
Dragon is also fantastic in recurring painful conditions such as RSI (repetitive strain injury).
