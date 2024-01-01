Dragon Speech Recognition

Full support for your Dragon products
Getting started
User guides
Provide details on installation, optional settings, voice commands and dictation of different types of text. Also includes tips and notes to help you use the software more effectively.
- Dragon Volume License Installation Guide (V16)(pdf. Open a new window)
- Dragon Single User Installation Guide (V16)(pdf. Open a new window)
- Dragon Citrix Administrator Guide (V16)(pdf. Open a new window)
- Dragon Group Client Installation Guide v15.6(pdf. Open a new window)
- Dragon Group Citrix Administrator Guide v15.6(pdf. Open a new window)
- Dragon Group Professional Group Nuance Management Center Administration Guide v6.5(pdf. Open a new window)
- Dragon Professional Group Nuance Management Center Installation Guide Cloud v6.5(pdf. Open a new window)
- Dragon Professional Group Nuance Management Center Installation Guide Onprem v6.5(pdf. Open a new window)
- Dragon Group Client Installation Guide v15.5(pdf. Open a new window)
- Dragon Professional Group, v15.4 Install Guide(pdf. Open a new window)
- Dragon Group Configuration and Client Installation v15(pdf. Open a new window)
- Dragon Individual, v15 Install Guide(pdf. Open a new window)
- Dragon Home v15 Install Guide(pdf. Open a new window)
- User guides for older versions of Dragon
Cheat sheets
Lists key tips and commands. Can be modified to include your own notes.
- Dragon Professional v16 & Legal v16 command cheat sheet(pdf. Open a new window)
- Dragon Law Enforcement v16 command cheat sheet(pdf. Open a new window)
- Dragon Professional Individual command cheat sheet(pdf. Open a new window)
- Dragon Legal Individual command cheat sheet(pdf. Open a new window)
- Dragon Professional Group command cheat sheet(pdf. Open a new window)
Quick start cards
Helps you quickly install and activate Dragon.
Workbooks
Provides explanations, examples, illustrations and step-by-step instructions to help you make the most of Dragon.
Headset Guides
Guides for Bluetooth wireless headsets.
Handheld Microphone
Guides for handheld microphone.
Additional resources
Administrator guides
The latest information if you use Dragon in your organization.
- Nuance Management Center Server Installation and Configuration Guide (cloud) v2023.4(pdf. Open a new window)
- Nuance Management Center Server Installation and Configuration Guide (on-premise) v2023.4(pdf. Open a new window)
- Nuance Management Center Administrator Guide v2023.4(pdf. Open a new window)
- User Provisioning and Deprovisioning Guide (cloud) v2023.4(pdf. Open a new window)
- User Provisioning and Deprovisioning Guide (on-premise) v2023.4(pdf. Open a new window)
- Nuance Management Center Server Installation and Configuration Guide (cloud) v2023.1(pdf. Open a new window)
- Nuance Management Center Administrator Guide (cloud) v2023.1(pdf. Open a new window)
- Nuance Management Center User Provisioning and Deprovisioning Guide (cloud) v2023.1(pdf. Open a new window)
- Nuance Management Center Server Installation and Configuration Guide (cloud) v2022.3.3(pdf. Open a new window)
- Nuance Management Center Server Installation and Configuration Guide (on-premise) v2022.3.3(pdf. Open a new window)
- Nuance Management Center Administrator Guide v2022.3.3(pdf. Open a new window)
- Nuance Management Center Server Installation and Configuration Guide (cloud) v2021.1(pdf. Open a new window)
- Nuance Management Center Server Installation and Configuration Guide (on-premise) v2021.1(pdf. Open a new window)
- Nuance Management Center Administrator Guide v2021.1(pdf. Open a new window)
- Nuance Management Center User Provisioning and Deprovisioning v2021.1(pdf. Open a new window)
- Dragon Group Citrix Administrator Guide v15.5(pdf. Open a new window)
- Dragon Group Server Installation and Configuration Guide v15.5(pdf. Open a new window)
- Dragon Group Server Installation and Configuration Guide(pdf. Open a new window)
- Dragon Group Configuration and Client Installation v15(pdf. Open a new window)
- Dragon Group Configuration and Client Installation v14(pdf. Open a new window)
- Dragon Group Nuance Management Server Admin Guide(pdf. Open a new window)
- Dragon Group Citrix Admin Guide(pdf. Open a new window)
- Dragon Law Enforcement Citrix Support(pdf. Open a new window)
- Dragon Group Citrix Admin Guide v15.4(pdf. Open a new window)
Training
Paid online training
For additional training and customization services beyond the tools and tips offered through Nuance, reach out to the Dragon NaturallySpeaking Value‑Added Reseller community. A local Dragon partner can provide in‑person product training.
Online training courses
Learn tips and tricks for using Dragon speech recognition on the PC to quickly compose emails, draft and edit documents, control your computer, and more.
Top 5 frequently asked questions
