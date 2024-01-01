Let's make overachievement inevitable.
From start-ups to global brands, from passengers to patients, Nuance has spent decades optimising the everyday interactions that reputations are built on. Learn how our specialised AI solutions are evolving user experience in your unique industry.
Healthcare
With health, everyday changes can change everything.
Like the human body, a healthcare organisation can’t be its best unless all of its systems are thriving. That’s why Nuance creates solutions that transform provider and patient experiences across the complete continuum of care. Our comprehensive portfolio of AI-powered innovations drives unmatched clinical, financial and engagement outcomes for more than 10,000 healthcare organisations and 500,000 clinicians worldwide.
Financial services
Elevate business as usual.
From mortgage applications and loan origination to credit card servicing, collections and commercial banking, financial services is a field built on countless transactions — and copious amounts of paperwork. We partner with banks, creditors, mortgage lenders and other financial professionals to perfect the daily processes their businesses run on, helping to enhance service, reduce costs, streamline documentation and evolve customer relationships for optimal share of wallet.
15%
Decrease in AHT (Average Handle Time)
75%
First contact resolution
54%
Decrease in queue abandonment
Government
The means to do more with less, faster and securely.
Changing budgets don’t have to mean fluctuating service levels. Our solutions are designed to help government entities thrive in every economic environment, bringing intelligent automation to the aid of overburdened employees. Nuance targets government-specific challenges with dramatically streamlined documentation, intuitive automated communications and customised call centres that make self-service navigation easy for citizens.
More industries
Let's make work work better
Education
Both students and teachers appreciate the unprecedented speed and ease of Dragon Speech Recognition for education, which transcribes dictation three times faster than typing, with 99% accuracy.
Social services
More complete, detailed and consistent case documentation, three times faster: Dragon for social services helps caseworkers deliver accurate reports ASAP so they can focus on serving their clients.
Legal
Nuance is raising the bar for productivity in legal practices, designing tools that streamline every aspect of documentation for optimal speed, efficiency, client service and overall cost.