Professional‑grade dictation for mobile professionals
Dragon Anywhere for iOS
Dragon Anywhere is a cloud-based dictation solution that lets busy professionals work faster and smarter using their mobile device. Accurately dictate and edit documents of any length by voice on your mobile device using powerful customization features.
Product features
Dictation commands
Adapts to your voice, words and corrections so it gets more accurate as you use it.
Cloud‑based speech recognition
Access current and previous versions of your saved documents directly from your mobile device. At any time, continue with your dictation, share drafts or final documents or delete them completely.
Custom words
Add custom words so Dragon Anywhere understands your specific terminology. Your custom words reside in the cloud so they are available on all of your devices.
Text macros
Define custom text macros to create forms or template text to further improve your mobile productivity across your devices.
Easy document management
Use your voice to send the document by email or save it to a cloud storage service. You can also import existing documents to further edit on your mobile device.
- Email your dictated text as an email body or an attachment
- Supported document formats for import and export include .docx, .rtf, .rtfd and text
- Save your text to Evernote
Privacy
Dragon Anywhere has your privacy in mind:
- All communication with the cloud is encrypted
- The app does not access your personal information, such as your location or contacts
Resources
- – Compatible with iOS 9.3.5+ (iPad 3+, iPhone 5+ or iPad Mini 1+) phones and tablets
- – Active Wi-Fi or cellular connection
- By using Dragon Anywhere, you expressly consent and agree that speech data, which may contain personal information, shall be stored and processed in the United States. “Speech data” means the audio files, associated text, transcriptions and log files provided by you or generated in connection with Nuance products.