Support information for Dragon Anywhere
Dragon Anywhere in action
Watch, read and learn
See it in action
If you're a busy professional who needs to take detailed notes or dictate documentation on the go, see why Dragon Anywhere is right for you.
Watch feature demos
Watch these short videos and learn new tricks to help improve mobile productivity and more.
Top demos
Improve enterprise mobility
Improve documentation and reporting for your mobile workforce
Empower field workers, lawyers, social workers, insurance adjusters, public safety officers, and other professionals to keep up with documentation demands even when they are away from their desks. With Dragon Anywhere you can easily integrate our cloud‑based, professional‑grade mobile dictation solution into your mobile documentation workflow and enable mobile professionals to complete documentation requirements in real‑time—by voice—via iOS and Android smartphones and tablets.
Trouble logging in?
Problems with passwords generally occur due to the following:
- Email address used on the login screen is different from the one you provided during purchase
- Typo when entering the correct email address
- Check your spam folder for the password reset email
- Visit your shop account(Open a new window) for more information on managing your subscription
Purchase a new subscription
Dragon Anywhere adapts to one voice to maximize accuracy. Allowing others to use your account will negatively impact your accuracy. We highly recommend individual subscriptions for every user.
Safe and secure
Data security and user privacy are fundamentally important to us at Nuance. We aim to provide you with the highest quality personalized dictation experience, while doing so in a safe and secure way.
Contact support
Technical support by phone:
- United States (Monday–Friday, 9am to 8pm EST/EDT)
- 1-857-214-6311
- Canada
- (001) 514 228 9199 (option 1 for French support)
- United Kingdom and Ireland
- +44 (0) 20 3027 4217
- Australia
- +61 1300 856 388
- New Zealand
- +64 0800 523 585
Dragon Anywhere subscribers receive free technical support for the life of their subscription.
Online support
You will need to have a username and password to log in to our customer service portal for online support to submit questions, check the progress of your requests, modify your profile or access additional features.
Resources
- Compatible with Android 6.0+ phones and tablets
- Compatible with iOS 9.3.5+ (iPad 5+, iPhone 5+ or iPad Mini 1+) phones and tablets
- Active Wi-Fi or cellular connection