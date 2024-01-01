Agent Coach - AI-based contact centre coaching

Make AI your agents’ new favourite colleague

Nuance Agent Coach gives agents AI‑based insights and recommendations to streamline customer engagements—boosting customer and agent satisfaction while reducing average handle time.

Help your agents serve your customers better

Nuance Agent Coach uses machine learning to monitor calls and digital engagements, and proactively give agents relevant, real‑time information, guidance, and recommendations.

With an AI‑based contact center coach in their corner, agents are equipped to resolve customer inquiries confidently and efficiently, increasing both agent and customer satisfaction. And because Agent Coach continually identifies and recommends best practices, it’s easier to get every agent to perform at their best—increasing CSAT and revenue while reducing agent turnover and contact center costs.

Benefits

Empower your agents with AI

Nuance Agent Coach gives your agents the real‑time support they need to assist customers efficiently and effectively while ensuring brand consistency.

Increase agent satisfaction and reduce turnover

Bring new levels of efficiency and intelligence to your contact centre by giving agents relevant, real‑time call coaching with information that makes their jobs simpler. Provide accurate information at just the right moment, making agents feel more supported and confident when they’re engaging customers.

Accelerate agent ramp‑up time and knowledge transfer

Identify best practises and replicate them throughout your contact centre, reducing training time for new and existing agents and helping every agent operate at the same level as your high‑performers.

Improve customer satisfaction

Give agents information and insights to provide outstanding service and reduce average handle time, helping improve CSAT scores and reduce churn. And enhance customer trust in your agents by empowering them to deliver reliable, consistent service and accurate information.

Ensure brand consistency

Use standardised responses to help your agents deliver the messages you want in a manner that matches your brand style and tone.

Drive revenue

Increase revenue and conversion rate by using AI‑powered recommendations and the most relevant information for each customer’s needs, creating more valuable upsell and cross‑sell opportunities.

White Paper: Happy Agents = Happy Customers Thumbnail

Happy agents = Happy customers

Discover how AI can augment your agents’ human intelligence, helping reduce frustration and effort—for agents and customers.

Get the white paper(pdf. Open a new window)
Data Sheet: Make Every Agent Your Best Agent Thumbnail

Make every agent your best agent(pdf. Open a new window)

Learn how Nuance AI solutions for agents increase productivity, efficiency, and customer satisfaction.

Get the data sheet(pdf. Open a new window)

Features

What you get with Nuance Agent Coach

Put the power of AI‑based coaching for the contact center in your agents’ hands, giving them the information and tools they need to make their jobs easier—and make customers happier.

Next best response recommendations

Give agents real‑time insights and proactive recommendations on their agent desktop, with machine learning monitoring voice and text‑based conversations to provide best‑practise guidance whenever it’s needed.

Direct send or edit to send

Agents can accept recommendations as written or quickly make edits and customise before sending to customers—speeding issue resolution and creating more personal experiences.

Integration with Nuance Agent Desktop

Choose Agent Coach as an add‑on feature of Nuance Live Assist to get out‑of‑the‑box integration with Nuance Agent Desktop. Agent Coach is also available as a standalone solution that can be deployed on third‑party agent desktops.

Filter‑as‑I‑type

Proactively update the recommendations presented to agents based on text typed in the free‑form response field in Nuance Agent Desktop, guiding agents to use proven, standardised responses.

Built‑in data protection mechanisms

The underlying machine learning engine has been designed around four key mechanisms that ensure best in class private data protection: data masking, named entity recognition, pattern recognition, and the ability to manually curate the response pool. Learn more about our privacy, security, and compliance measures at the Nuance Trust Center.

How did Agent Coach benefit you?

96% of agents at a large telco rated Agent Coach 5 STARS

"It helped in assisting the customers easily, as the next best action or script were readily available." - Agent #7
"It helped me in saving time and giving the best chat experience to our customers." - Agent #13
"It really helped me to save my time and it helped me engage the customer well." - Agent #22
"Made it easier to answer customers' questions and to handle two chats." - Agent #33

