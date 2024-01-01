Work with a Nuance technology partner

Nuance works with technology partners around the globe to empower you with omnichannel engagement solutions that transform the way you do business.

31B+

self-service transactions per year

600M

virtual and live chat conversations per year

75%

of the Fortune 100 use Nuance intelligent engagement and security solutions

Nuance partners sell, implement, and maintain complete customer engagement solutions across voice and digital channels, while protecting your customers and your brand with leading biometric authentication and intelligent fraud prevention solutions.

avaya logo

Avaya

Avaya’s cloud communications solutions and multi-cloud application ecosystem power personalised, intelligent, and effortless customer and employee experiences to help achieve strategic ambitions and desired outcomes.

carahsoft logo

Carahsoft

Carahsoft is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Federal, State and Local Government and Education and Healthcare organisations with IT products, services and training through our partners and contracts.

cisco logo

Cisco

Cisco develops, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software, telecommunications equipment and other high-technology services and products.

converge one logo

ConvergeOne

ConvergeOne is a proven, services-led cloud solution provider that utilises its intellectual property and unique methodologies to create value for customers and develop progressive solutions that connect people with purpose.

datacom logo

Datacom

Datacom is Australasia's largest home-grown tech company. Drawing on the experience of over 6500 staff in 24 locations around the globe, Datacom provides hybrid models using secure technology platforms, automation, and digital and human workers, delivering an optimal mix of both on-premise and virtual delivery.

diagenix logo

Diagenix

Since 2001 Diagenix has been a trusted Nuance Alliance Partner and Master Distributor with more than 400 successful Nuance installation throughout the US, Canada, and Mexico.

five9 logo

Five9

Five9 provides end-to-end cloud contact centre solutions with digital engagement, analytics, workforce optimisation and AI to create more human customer experiences and deliver tangible results.

genesys logo

Genesys®

Genesys helps brands forge deeper customer relationships in digital and voice channels with AI-powered CX cloud solutions that facilitate engagement across marketing, sales and service.

microsoft logo

Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT” @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organisation on the planet to achieve more.

NICE logo

NICE

NICE is in the business of customer satisfaction. By combining their all-in-one CXone platform, customer-focused team of experts, and powerful partner ecosystem, they can solve almost any customer challenge your day may bring.

presidio logo

Presidio

Presidio is a global digital services and solutions provider accelerating business transformation by modernising and securing our clients information technology.

telstra logo

Telstra

Telstra's contact centre solutions can help boost customer satisfaction and enrich relationships across various channels, with flexible premise-based or cloud solutions to meet your changing needs.

ttec logo

TTEC

TTEC (formerly known as TeleTech) is a global customer experience company that designs, builds and operates captivating omnichannel customer experiences.

verizon logo

Verizon

Verizon and Nuance have worked together for over 20 years to deliver leading edge, natural language solutions focused on enhancing the contact centre of public sector agencies and enterprises.