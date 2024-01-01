Nuance Gatekeeper

Cloud-native biometric security for every channel

Authenticate and prevent fraud with AI and biometrics.

Discover Nuance Gatekeeper, cloud‑native biometric authentication and intelligent fraud prevention solutions for every channel.

Make life easier for customers—and harder for fraudsters

Nuance Gatekeeper is a cloud‑native biometric security solution that authenticates legitimate persons and detects fraudsters wherever and however they engage.

Gatekeeper layers numerous biometric and non‑biometric factors into a central AI risk engine to deliver more successful authentications and higher fraud detection rates through a unified solution.

Industry-leading performance

0.5s

of audio to authenticate

90%

detection of fraud

99%

authentication success rate

AI Risk Engine

Deep neural networks transparently analyse biometric, non-biometric, and other available data to make intelligent authentication and fraud risk assessments.

Voice biometrics

How they sound
Analyse a person’s unique voice signature, including physical and speech delivery factors.

Behavioural biometrics

How they behave
Analyse how a person interacts with their device, including speed, swiping patterns, and presses.

Conversational biometrics

What they say
Analyse how a person uses language, including word choice, grammar, emojis, and acronyms.

Call validation

Inspect every call’s path from inside the phone network to detect ANI spoofing, virtualised calls, and other threats pre‑answer.

Anti-spoofing

Prevent attackers from imitating or parodying legitimate customers via synthetic speech, playback, and other methods.

Environment detection

Interrogate device, network, and location signals for trustworthiness, identifying suspicious activity and signs of fraud.

Personalisation factors

Detect specific traits of the person behind a phone call or digital device, enabling better service and fraud prevention.

   

Opus Research 2022 Intelligent Authentication and Fraud Prevention Intelliview

Learn why Nuance was named top platform provider for authentication and fraud prevention capabilities across all voice and digital channels, recognised as the major platform at the highly customised end of the market and noted for its AI‑backed fraud detection, flexible cloud contact center integrations and increasingly developer‑friendly cloud model.

Platform features

Continuous upgrades

Gatekeeper customers never have to plan for an upgrade or migration; they immediately benefit from our latest algorithms.

Cloud-native

Dynamic scaling, microservices, and other cloud capabilities accelerate deployment, reduce IT footprint, and increase flexibility.

Flexible deployment

Market‑leading solution that can be deployed in the public cloud, on‑premises, in a private cloud, and even on‑device.

Cloud integrations

Integrates with Cisco, Avaya, and Genesys, and Contact Centre as a Service providers including FIve9 and Amazon Connect.

Built-in privacy

Strict industry standards for data protection and privacy, including ISO27001, ISO9001, SOC II, and PCI compliance.

Nuance Fraud Nexus

Support from Nuance’s in‑house team of certified fraud experts who offer proactive monitoring, guidance, and services.

Award‑winning voice biometrics software solutions

Learn why the GSMA awarded Gatekeeper its Global Mobile (GLOMO) Award for Best Mobile Authentication & Security Solution.

Proven outcomes

More than 500 organisations worldwide trust Nuance for authentication and fraud prevention solutions. Every year, Nuance customers secure over 8 billion transactions and prevent more than $2 billion in fraud losses.

Trusted partnership

Align with the industry leader in security AI to benefit from constant technology improvements and full support and services from Nuance’s conversational AI, biometrics, and fraud prevention experts.

Industry-leading performance

Gatekeeper offers the industry’s richest, best‑performing biometric security toolkit, empowering you to authenticate and detect fraud across more channels, more quickly, at higher accuracy rates, and with fewer false positives than any other solution.

Unified, omnichannel solution

Gatekeeper is the only solution that delivers authentication and fraud prevention in every voice and digital channel: live agent calls, IVRs, messaging, mobile and web apps, and even connected devices like smart TVs.

