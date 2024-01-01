Authenticate the actual person
Make customers feel recognised, welcomed, and protected.
Eliminate the pain of outdated authentication
Knowledge‑based authentication is frustrating and easy to exploit. Device‑based verification and one‑time passcodes are inflexible and exploitable. None of these factors can support the modern customer journey.
Biometric authentication through Nuance Gatekeeper is one of the best ways to verify people seamlessly and securely whenever and however they engage in every channel.
Benefits
Protect, streamline, and personalise
Authenticate in seconds based on inherent biometrics and other factors.
Improve experiences
Authenticate customers and employees in seconds with minimal effort based on who they are. Improve their experiences by eliminating the pain of PINs, passwords, and security questions and increase trust by clearly demonstrating your commitment to security.
Empower agents
Let agents focus on delivering efficient, personal service, safe in the knowledge that intelligent fraud prevention from Nuance is protecting both sides of the interaction. Empower agents to serve more customers more efficiently without sacrificing on service quality.
Reduce operational costs
Cut down average handle time by freeing agents from the burden of cumbersome authentication. Boost self‑service and containment by offering more services in IVR and digital channels thanks to higher trust. Lower the costs associated with password resets.
Real-world business outcomes
More than 500 enterprises around the world offer better experiences, empower their employees, and realise major cost savings with biometric authentication from Nuance.
85%
increase in customer satisfaction
89s
average handle time reduction
94%
of agents deliver better service
95%
faster customer authentication
Biometric authentication solutions
Reduce friction and increase security in every channel.
Contact centre and IVR authentication
Authenticate callers seamlessly and in seconds to improve their experience, empower agents to deliver better service, reduce handle time, and stop fraudsters in phone channels.
Digital authentication
Improve digital customer experiences and enable customers to perform more actions in mobile, web, and messaging apps—increasing self‑service and reducing costs in other channels.
Account protection
Replace one-time passcodes with voice authentication to reduce friction and increase security during customer onboarding, password resets, and account recovery.
Employee authentication
Verify agents, remote workers, and other employees to increase trust during customer interactions, increase productivity, ensure compliance, and reduce costs.
Video banking authentication
Deliver better experiences and offer more services during video banking interactions, thanks to increased security and trust through voice authentication and fraud prevention.