Deliver superior customer and agent experiences

With Nuance Live Assist, you get more than just a simple live chat solution. We make it easy to connect customers to the agents with the right skillset to address their needs efficiently, and provide AI‑powered support throughout the engagement to help agents increase customer satisfaction and revenue.

Give your customers more control over their journey, with asynchronous conversations. Shorten wait times, reduce agent idle time, and shrink contact centre costs. And empower agents with timely, relevant insights, including information from third‑party systems, to drive more valuable upsell and cross‑sell opportunities.