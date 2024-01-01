Protect, streamline, and personalise every customer interaction
Improve experiences, reduce costs, and fight fraud with the latest in biometric verification and AI fraud prevention technologies.
Make life easier for customers and agents—and harder for fraudsters
Consumers expect fast, easy, and secure experiences. when it comes time to verify their identities, most methods are slow, unreliable, and vulnerable. Meanwhile, fraud teams need to stay ahead of fraudsters but are hampered by outdated technology.
With seamless, secure biometric authentication and intelligent fraud prevention through Nuance Gatekeeper, you can improve customer and agent experiences, reduce operational costs, prevent fraud, and protect your brand.
Solutions
Biometric authentication
Reduce friction by verifying customers seamlessly and securely during their natural interactions based on how they sound, what they say, how they behave, and other factors.
Intelligent fraud prevention
Increase security without compromising ease‑of‑access to prevent more fraud losses, uncover more attack vectors, work more efficiently, and help put fraudsters behind bars.
Nuance Gatekeeper
Discover the market leading cloud‑native biometric security solution that delivers integrated biometric authentication and AI fraud prevention in every digital and voice channel.
Opus Research 2022 Intelligent Authentication and Fraud Prevention Intelliview
Learn why Nuance was named top platform provider for authentication and fraud prevention capabilities across all voice and digital channels, recognised as the major platform at the highly customised end of the market and noted for its AI‑backed fraud detection, flexible cloud contact center integrations and increasingly developer‑friendly cloud model.
Features
Reduce friction and increase security
Improve customer experiences
Nuance biometric authentication verifies customers in seconds, eliminating the need to manage PINs, passwords, or security questions. Customers feel recognised, welcomed, and protected, increasing customer satisfaction and raising NPS.
Reduce costs and empower employees
Biometric authentication reduces handle time and empowers agents to deliver efficient, personal service. Intelligent fraud prevention frees fraud teams to spend more time on high‑value cases and other tasks.
Prevent fraud and protect your brand
Intelligent AI fraud prevention detects more fraud with higher accuracy and fewer false positives, preventing cases and mitigating losses. Fraud analysis tools improve investigator workflows, cut detection delays, and uncover more attack vectors.
Real-world customer outcomes
85%
increase in CSAT
89s
AHT reduction
92%
fraud loss reduction
95%
faster fraudster identification
The Nuance difference
Trusted, flexible partnering
More than 20 years’ experience delivering biometric authentication and AI fraud prevention solutions around the world.
Industry-leading performance
Advanced biometrics and AI‑driven risk assessments deliver faster authentication, higher success rates, greater detection of fraud, and fewer errors.
500+
enterprise deployments
600M+
biometric prints enrolled
8B+
transactions secured yearly
$2B+
annual fraud savings