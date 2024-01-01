Frictionless navigation. Effortless voice control. Secure authentication.

Nuance Dragon TV harnesses our AI technology to allow your customers to easily find the content they’re looking for, manage their accounts, and complete transactions—all with their voice.

Simple, secure, voice‑based navigation offers customers greater control over their entertainment experiences. Plus, Dragon TV recognises individual voices to give speakers personalised answers with biometric authentication. With Dragon TV, customers can engage with account management and technical support seamlessly from the same interface they use to manage their TV experience.