Close the loop on patient follow‑up
Proactively screen, track, and manage high‑risk patients with an AI‑driven approach to improve care, reduce medicolegal risk, and generate new revenue.
Prevent patients from falling through the cracks
With the support of PowerScribe Follow‑up Manager and Lung Cancer Screening, Trinity Health Michigan is able to diagnose and track over a thousand cancers each year.
What sets us apart
Harness outcomes‑focused AI
As a leader in AI and advanced language understanding with deep systems integrations already in place, Nuance diagnostic solutions empower organizations to intelligently manage the flow of information from triage to follow‑up.
7X
increase in incidental findings identification
98%
follow‑up closure rate
4.1X
ROI on follow‑up program
Act on insights, boost efficiency, and drive results
- Extract any type of follow‑up recommendation at point‑of‑read with workflow‑integrated AI.
- Track follow‑up recommendations to closure by automating communications to patients and providers via text, EHR, direct mail, and more.
- Gain a comprehensive view of high‑risk patients by connecting point‑of‑read to point‑of‑care with one‑click access to imaging and supplemental AI outputs.
Benefits
Do more with less
Leverage an automated, collaborative approach to identify findings, simplify patient and physician communication, and provide comprehensive tracking for follow‑up recommendations.
Radiologists
AI serves as a safety‑net with automatic, intelligent detection and extraction of follow‑up recommendations during report creation.
Referring physicians
Report findings and follow‑up recommendations are delivered via EHR and other downstream systems.
Nurse navigators
AI continually processes reports and extracts appropriate findings into an auditable tracking board with automated, task‑driven workflows to manage recommended follow‑ups to closure.
Patients and care teams
Improved care with an increase in early disease detection, patient engagement, and follow‑up compliance.
Healthcare organizations
Real‑time visibility into program performance with actionable analytics and improved financial outcomes with increased case volume.
