Combining Nuance’s industry‑leading workflows and vast reporting and image‑sharing infrastructure with the scale, security, and strength of Microsoft Azure, Nuance Precision Imaging Network (PIN) enables the seamless hosting, integration, and management of partner AI services through a single data‑driven platform.
Integrated AI for specialized care
Cutting-edge, scalable, partner AI services support more comprehensive CT, MRI, and X‑ray‑based imaging assessments and deeper, more collaborative and actionable clinical insights.
Neuroscience
Supporting neurological care from detecting acute brain pathologies and intracranial hemorrhages to monitoring white matter lesions in multiple sclerosis and other cognitive disorders.
Pulmonology and cardiology
Supporting lung care from population screening to detection and management of lung nodules and other lung and heart diseases such as COPD, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, right ventricular dilation, and more.
Abdominal and prostate health
Supporting abdominal and prostate health in the assessment and treatment monitoring of digestive diseases such as Crohn’s disease and irritable bowel syndrome as well as the detection of clinically significant prostate cancer.
Orthopedics
Supporting musculoskeletal health with more consistent identification and treatment of conditions such as osteoarthritis, hard‑to‑detect fractures, bone lesions, and other trauma‑related injuries.
Breast
Supporting breast health from screening and detection of suspicious findings to assessing breast tissue composition.
Partners in quality
Nuance and Covera Health bring payors, providers, and self‑insured employers together through the Quality Care Collaborative (QCC)—a special, payor‑funded program designed to enhance existing quality improvement efforts, support value‑based care initiatives, and help drive better patient outcomes for radiology.Contact us to learn more
One platform. Infinite possibilities.
Combining the proven power of enterprise AI with vast image‑sharing and detailed image‑reporting, PIN is designed to:
Enable more informed clinical decisions
Increase predictability, improve disease management, and support treatment and follow‑up recommendations.
Improve diagnostic precision
Detect, triage, and track diseases and abnormalities for more consistent protocols, treatment planning, and delivery.
Promote better patient outcomes
Enhance patient engagement and follow‑up compliance while enabling less invasive treatment options, lower complication rates, and shorter recovery times.
Reduce duplicate imaging
Provide notifications of prior imaging and reports to improve throughput, shorten length of stay, and lower care costs.
Access advanced analytics
Drive value, growth, and sustainability to improve cost‑control measures and optimization as well as allow model performance tracking.
The Nuance difference
PIN is the only platform powered by the proven AI and data‑driven infrastructure of Microsoft + Nuance.
80%
of radiologists rely on Nuance trusted workflows
200+
industry partners, including AI, RIS, PACS, VNA, EHR, and others
14K+
healthcare facilities connected to Nuance image exchange
Imaging AI developers
Empower developers to accelerate adoption and advance care by connecting AI models with key imaging stakeholders to make data more actionable and consumable.Discover the PIN community
AI spotlight
Learn more about how innovative companies are working with Nuance to bring AI into the clinical workflow.
Nuance Communications and NVIDIA bring medical-imaging AI models directly into clinical settings
The partnership utilizes Nuance’s Precision Imaging Network, an AI‑powered cloud platform and NVIDIA’s MONAI, an open‑source and domain‑specialized medical imaging AI framework to enable the effective validation, deployment, and evaluation of imaging AI models.
Unique rewards for diverse stakeholders
Nuance PIN is designed to streamline, simplify, and secure your AI capabilities while integrating effortlessly into existing systems to help drive efficiency, support better clinical decision-making, and improve patient outcomes.
Radiologists
Boost efficiency through workflow prioritization, proactive notifications, and AI‑based findings.
Referring physicians
Support earlier diagnosis, more informed treatment and planning, and greater operating efficiency across the care pathway.
Health insurers
Improve quality, cost, care coordination, and utilization management.
Pharmaceutical companies
Characterize and stratify diseases to deliver more personalized care options.
Medical device companies
Deliver more personalized patient selection evidence for receiving a particular device or treatment.
Complementary solutions
One partner, one platform
Extend the value of radiology across an AI‑powered network that drives performance and outcomes.
Diagnostic workflow and reporting
The next generation of radiology reporting, clinical awareness, and workflow efficiency.
Diagnostic communication
Streamline clinical collaboration, eliminate distractions, and bridge communication gaps for improved patient safety and outcomes.
AI and image sharing
Unlock the power of AI from point‑of‑read to point‑of‑care through a single, data‑driven platform.
Radiology performance and analytics
Deliver actionable insights to improve clinical and financial performance.
