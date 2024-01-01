Nuance Precision Imaging Network – AI-powered cloud platform

 

Unlock the power of AI from point‑of‑read to point‑of‑care

Combining Nuance’s industry‑leading workflows and vast reporting and image‑sharing infrastructure with the scale, security, and strength of Microsoft Azure, Nuance Precision Imaging Network (PIN) enables the seamless hosting, integration, and management of partner AI services through a single data‑driven platform.

What PIN does better

Integrated AI for specialized care

Cutting-edge, scalable, partner AI services support more comprehensive CT, MRI, and X‑ray‑based imaging assessments and deeper, more collaborative and actionable clinical insights.

PIN brain image

Neuroscience

Supporting neurological care from detecting acute brain pathologies and intracranial hemorrhages to monitoring white matter lesions in multiple sclerosis and other cognitive disorders.

PIN heart and lungs image

Pulmonology and cardiology

Supporting lung care from population screening to detection and management of lung nodules and other lung and heart diseases such as COPD, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, right ventricular dilation, and more.

PIN abdominal and prostate image

Abdominal and prostate health

Supporting abdominal and prostate health in the assessment and treatment monitoring of digestive diseases such as Crohn’s disease and irritable bowel syndrome as well as the detection of clinically significant prostate cancer.

PIN orthopedic image

Orthopedics

Supporting musculoskeletal health with more consistent identification and treatment of conditions such as osteoarthritis, hard‑to‑detect fractures, bone lesions, and other trauma‑related injuries.

PIN breast image

Breast

Supporting breast health from screening and detection of suspicious findings to assessing breast tissue composition.

Partners in quality

Nuance and Covera Health bring payors, providers, and self‑insured employers together through the Quality Care Collaborative (QCC)—a special, payor‑funded program designed to enhance existing quality improvement efforts, support value‑based care initiatives, and help drive better patient outcomes for radiology.

One platform. Infinite possibilities.

Combining the proven power of enterprise AI with vast image‑sharing and detailed image‑reporting, PIN is designed to:

Enable more informed clinical decisions

Increase predictability, improve disease management, and support treatment and follow‑up recommendations.

Improve diagnostic precision

Detect, triage, and track diseases and abnormalities for more consistent protocols, treatment planning, and delivery.

Promote better patient outcomes

Enhance patient engagement and follow‑up compliance while enabling less invasive treatment options, lower complication rates, and shorter recovery times.

Reduce duplicate imaging

Provide notifications of prior imaging and reports to improve throughput, shorten length of stay, and lower care costs.

Access advanced analytics

Drive value, growth, and sustainability to improve cost‑control measures and optimization as well as allow model performance tracking.

The Nuance difference

PIN is the only platform powered by the proven AI and data‑driven infrastructure of Microsoft + Nuance.

80%

of radiologists rely on Nuance trusted workflows

200+

industry partners, including AI, RIS, PACS, VNA, EHR, and others

14K+

healthcare facilities connected to Nuance image exchange

Imaging AI developers

Empower developers to accelerate adoption and advance care by connecting AI models with key imaging stakeholders to make data more actionable and consumable.

AI spotlight

Learn more about how innovative companies are working with Nuance to bring AI into the clinical workflow.

Nvidia logo

Nuance Communications and NVIDIA bring medical-imaging AI models directly into clinical settings

The partnership utilizes Nuance’s Precision Imaging Network, an AI‑powered cloud platform and NVIDIA’s MONAI, an open‑source and domain‑specialized medical imaging AI framework to enable the effective validation, deployment, and evaluation of imaging AI models.

Unique rewards for diverse stakeholders

Nuance PIN is designed to streamline, simplify, and secure your AI capabilities while integrating effortlessly into existing systems to help drive efficiency, support better clinical decision-making, and improve patient outcomes.

Radiologists

Boost efficiency through workflow prioritization, proactive notifications, and AI‑based findings.

Referring physicians

Support earlier diagnosis, more informed treatment and planning, and greater operating efficiency across the care pathway.

Health insurers

Improve quality, cost, care coordination, and utilization management.

Pharmaceutical companies

Characterize and stratify diseases to deliver more personalized care options.

Medical device companies

Deliver more personalized patient selection evidence for receiving a particular device or treatment.

Resources

PIN aims to deliver more personalized care decisions, better patient outcomes, and lower overall healthcare costs.

