Accelerate patient care with real‑time image sharing
Access, exchange, and view medical
Amplify your impact with one partner and network
Chivonne Harrigal, MD, Personalized Imaging Consultants, discusses how Nuance’s technology and partnership are streamlining the imaging workflow to help increase patient care coordination and accelerate cancer treatment.
Ranked #1 Best in KLAS
Named Best in KLAS 2023, earning praise from clinicians and other imaging stakeholders for supporting seamless medical image exchange.
Improve outcomes
Increase efficiencies
Reduce costly, damage prone and unreliable image exchange methods
Improve patient safety
Decrease redundant imaging and unnecessary radiation exposure
Accelerate care delivery
Facilitate treatment planning and decrease time to treat
Strength in numbers
Join the fastest growing and highest value network in the nation.
15K+
connected sites
2.5M+
studies per month
2B+
images each year
Discover why care teams prefer PowerShare
PowerShare offers a unique combination of healthcare expertise, AI technology, and deep integration that drives proven results and unmatched outcomes.
Connection made simple
Nuance makes connecting easy and secure across all specialties and organization types with BAAs already in place.
Immediate sharing available
A high‑value network infrastructure enables rapid deployment, allowing clients to start sharing immediately.
Dedicated support and partnership
A true strategic partner, Nuance has a dedicated outreach team to promote, support, and optimize usage.
Power for today and the future
Easy to scale and interoperable across more PACS, RIS, EHRs, and modalities than anyone else in healthcare.
Driving efficiencies across all specialties
Cardiology
Critical care
Oncology
Orthopedics
Pediatrics
Primary care
Radiology
Surgery
Trauma and stroke
Women's health
Grow your network,
strengthen your referral base
PowerShare helps patients take greater control of their breast health (Play a video)
Mary Jo Henderson, CEO and Managing Member of HerScan, discusses how real‑time image sharing empowers patients to access the screening and care they need.
Improving critical pediatric care with PowerShare (Play a video)
PowerShare Network helped deliver life‑saving care to Baby Christian at Arnold Palmer Hospital. With the diagnostic mobile medical image sharing platform, physicians were able to work together to properly diagnose and treat this patient.
Mammoth Hospital accelerates patient care with PowerShare (Play a video)
Scott Streetman, PACS administrator at Mammoth Hospital discusses how simple and fast it is to use PowerShare.
Tampa General Hospital saves lives with PowerShare (Play a video)
Aortic Program Coordinator, Marcelo Giarelli, RN, MSN, CCRN, discusses the impact of real‑time image sharing to deliver life‑saving specialty care in an aortic emergency.
Benefits
With one click…
You’re in control
Gain visibility into all imaging across your network. No need to submit an image request or wait on image sharing.
Image-enable your EHR or HIE
Self-service, point‑of‑care image access without delay or reliance on other party.
Empower your patients
Mobile access and seamless integration put your patients at the center of their care.
Be truly mobile
Patients and providers can effortlessly share images on any mobile device, view them with the integrated eUnity viewer, and take and upload visible light images.
Join the industry’s most widely used network
Secure access to imaging anytime, anywhere through a cloud‑based, HITRUST CSF‑certified solution.
Complementary solutions
One partner, one platform
Extend the value of radiology across an AI‑powered network that drives performance and outcomes.
Diagnostic workflow and reporting
The next generation of radiology reporting, clinical awareness, and workflow efficiency.
Diagnostic communication
Streamline clinical collaboration, eliminate distractions, and bridge communication gaps for improved patient safety and outcomes.
AI and image sharing
Unlock the power of AI from point‑of‑read to point‑of‑care through a single, data‑driven platform.
Radiology performance and analytics
Deliver actionable insights to improve clinical and financial performance.
PowerShare is all about connection, building trusted communities of clinicians, patients, and other imaging stakeholders with the industry’s largest and most valuable network.
Calum Cunningham
Senior Vice President and General Manager of Diagnostic Solutions
Read Calum’s take on why customers choose PowerShare (Open a new window)
