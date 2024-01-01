PowerShare Medical Image Sharing and Exchange

Accelerate patient care with real‑time image sharing

Access, exchange, and view medical imaging—anytime, anywhere.

Need more information?

Contact us

Already a customer? Sign in or register

Access the network(Open a new window)

Harness the strongest, most widely‑used network to deliver better care. (Play a video)

Amplify your impact with one partner and network

Chivonne Harrigal, MD, Personalized Imaging Consultants, discusses how Nuance’s technology and partnership are streamlining the imaging workflow to help increase patient care coordination and accelerate cancer treatment.

2023 Best in KLAS Image exchange badge

Ranked #1 Best in KLAS

Named Best in KLAS 2023, earning praise from clinicians and other imaging stakeholders for supporting seamless medical image exchange.

Improve outcomes

Increase efficiencies

Reduce costly, damage prone and unreliable image exchange methods

Improve patient safety

Decrease redundant imaging and unnecessary radiation exposure

Accelerate care delivery

Facilitate treatment planning and decrease time to treat

Strength in numbers

Join the fastest growing and highest value network in the nation.

15K+

connected sites

2.5M+

studies per month

2B+

images each year

Discover why care teams prefer PowerShare

PowerShare offers a unique combination of healthcare expertise, AI technology, and deep integration that drives proven results and unmatched outcomes.

Connection made simple

Nuance makes connecting easy and secure across all specialties and organization types with BAAs already in place.

Immediate sharing available

A high‑value network infrastructure enables rapid deployment, allowing clients to start sharing immediately.

Dedicated support and partnership

A true strategic partner, Nuance has a dedicated outreach team to promote, support, and optimize usage.

Power for today and the future

Easy to scale and interoperable across more PACS, RIS, EHRs, and modalities than anyone else in healthcare.

Driving efficiencies across all specialties

Cardiology

Critical care

Oncology

Orthopedics

Pediatrics

Primary care

Radiology

Surgery

Trauma and stroke

Women's health

Share without boundaries

Grow your network,
strengthen your referral base

PowerShare helps patients take greater control of their breast health (Play a video)

Mary Jo Henderson, CEO and Managing Member of HerScan, discusses how real‑time image sharing empowers patients to access the screening and care they need.

Improving critical pediatric care with PowerShare (Play a video)

PowerShare Network helped deliver life‑saving care to Baby Christian at Arnold Palmer Hospital. With the diagnostic mobile medical image sharing platform, physicians were able to work together to properly diagnose and treat this patient.

Mammoth Hospital accelerates patient care with PowerShare (Play a video)

Scott Streetman, PACS administrator at Mammoth Hospital discusses how simple and fast it is to use PowerShare.

Tampa General Hospital saves lives with PowerShare (Play a video)

Aortic Program Coordinator, Marcelo Giarelli, RN, MSN, CCRN, discusses the impact of real‑time image sharing to deliver life‑saving specialty care in an aortic emergency.

Benefits

With one click…

You’re in control

Gain visibility into all imaging across your network. No need to submit an image request or wait on image sharing.

Image-enable your EHR or HIE

Self-service, point‑of‑care image access without delay or reliance on other party.

Empower your patients

Mobile access and seamless integration put your patients at the center of their care.

Be truly mobile

Patients and providers can effortlessly share images on any mobile device, view them with the integrated eUnity viewer, and take and upload visible light images.

Join the industry’s most widely used network

Secure access to imaging anytime, anywhere through a cloud‑based, HITRUST CSF‑certified solution.

Complementary solutions

One partner, one platform

Extend the value of radiology across an AI‑powered network that drives performance and outcomes.

Diagnostic workflow and reporting

The next generation of radiology reporting, clinical awareness, and workflow efficiency.

Diagnostic communication

Streamline clinical collaboration, eliminate distractions, and bridge communication gaps for improved patient safety and outcomes.

AI and image sharing

Unlock the power of AI from point‑of‑read to point‑of‑care through a single, data‑driven platform.

Radiology performance and analytics

Deliver actionable insights to improve clinical and financial performance.

PowerShare is all about connection, building trusted communities of clinicians, patients, and other imaging stakeholders with the industry’s largest and most valuable network.


Calum Cunningham
Senior Vice President and General Manager of Diagnostic Solutions

Read Calum’s take on why customers choose PowerShare (Open a new window)

Resources

Support

Need more information before joining?

Contact us to speak to a specialist today.

Contact us