Drive a comprehensive lung cancer screening program with AI as your co‑pilot
Early detection saves lives, AI‑powered automation saves time and delivers results. Streamline program management with a deeply integrated, proven solution. Free your teams up to focus on what matters most—screening and tracking high‑risk patients.
Prevent patients from falling through the cracks
With the support of PowerScribe Follow‑up Manager and Lung Cancer Screening, Trinity Health Michigan is able to diagnose and track over a thousand cancers each year.
Benefits
Automate workflow and manage the unmanageable
Optimize program management
Ease the management of mandated screening steps, including documentation of encounters and results communication.
Capture all data
Use powerful custom fields to ensure complete data capture, including Lung‑RADS scores and results, as well as incidental findings communication.
Manage positive findings
Connect program navigators to enrolled patients, with proactive alerts and prompts for appropriate next steps.
Connect with the
ACR
Integrate with the ACR Registry for automated upload, including historical data input.
Close the loop with an end‑to‑end solution
- Radiology reporting: Leverage your existing PowerScribe reporting investment and use clinical guidance and AI‑driven quality checks to capture appropriate follow‑up recommendations.
- Analytics and natural language understanding: Extract any type of follow‑up recommendation and track any type of finding from all report data.
- Lung cancer screening & follow‑up program automation: Track follow‑up recommendations to closure by automating communications to patients and providers via text, EHR, direct mail, and more.
- Flexible pathway configuration & access to AI results: Gain a comprehensive view of high‑risk patients by connecting point‑of‑read to point‑of‑care with one‑click access to imaging and supplemental AI outputs in the form of data, AI imaging overlays, and PDFs.
One partner, one platform
Extend the value of radiology across an AI powered network that drives performance and outcomes.
Diagnostic workflow and reporting
The next generation of radiology reporting, clinical awareness, and workflow efficiency.
Diagnostic communication
Streamline clinical collaboration, eliminate distractions, and bridge communication gaps for improved patient safety and outcomes.
AI and image sharing
Unlock the power of AI from point‑of‑read to point‑of‑care through a single, data‑driven platform.
Radiology performance and analytics
Deliver actionable insights to improve clinical and financial performance.