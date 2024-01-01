PowerConnect Communication solutions for radiology

Streamline communication and enhance collaboration

PowerConnect communication solutions for radiology enhance clinical collaboration, eliminate distractions, and bridge communication gaps for improved patient safety and outcomes. 

Premier Health uses PowerConnect solutions to close the loop for patient safety. (Play a video)

The power of communication

Mark Thompson, Imaging Systems Manager at Premier Health, shares how Nuance PowerConnect solutions enhance the reporting process to deliver faster, more efficient results, improve quality, and increase physician satisfaction.

Unmatched outcomes

See what’s achievable with an optimized reading environment

87%

fewer phone interruptions

50%

reduction in calls and texts to the reading room

>95%

actionable findings closure rate

5X

increase in monthly tracked actionable findings messages

Solutions

Drive a better experience with PowerConnect

Communication that’s in‑context, collaborative, and efficient.

PowerConnect Communicator

PowerConnect Communicator streamlines communication and initiates ancillary workflows to drive higher quality and greater efficiency. Messages are automatically associated with active exams in an integrated chat window for fast, real-time responses.

PowerConnect Actionable Findings

PowerConnect Actionable Findings improves patient outcomes with automated delivery and management of actionable results. Ordering providers can receive and respond to actionable findings messages anytime, anywhere.

Benefits

Communication simplified

Optimize efficiencies through a contextually aware platform.

Communicate in context

Launch the study, view the image, and respond quickly all within an integrated chat window.

Reduce distractions

Empower teams to choose how and when to respond.

Streamline messaging

Align communication needs to the best method of delivery through multiple messaging options.

Promote collaboration

Support consultations without obtrusive phone calls or in‑person visits.

Save time

Include essential exam information automatically with all messaging options.

Drive ancillary workflows

No matter the workflow, ensure important information is communicated between departments to avoid downstream delays in diagnosis and treatment decisions.

Automate notifications

Ensure important findings messages are delivered, confirmed, and fully documented.

Maximize compliance

Satisfy The Joint Commission requirements and achieve cross‑department message closure targets.

Go beyond critical results

Improve patient care by supporting multiple findings types such as critical results, discrepancy notifications, STAT alerts, etc.

Einstein Healthcare Network uses PowerConnect Actionable Findings to drive compliance and improved patient care. (Play a video)

PowerConnect Actionable Findings in action

Peter Wang, MD, of Einstein Healthcare Network, shares how radiologists advance patient care and improve referring physician communication with in-workflow, automated, actionable findings notifications.

What customers are saying

Complementary solutions

One partner, one platform

Extend the value of radiology across an AI-powered network that drives performance and outcomes.

Diagnostic workflow and reporting

The next generation of radiology reporting, clinical awareness, and workflow efficiency.

AI and image sharing

Unlock the power of AI from point‑of‑read to point‑of‑care through a single, data‑driven platform.

Radiology performance and analytics

Deliver actionable insights to improve clinical and financial performance.

