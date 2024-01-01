Streamline communication and enhance collaboration
PowerConnect communication solutions for radiology enhance clinical collaboration, eliminate distractions, and bridge communication gaps for improved patient safety and outcomes.
The power of communication
Mark Thompson, Imaging Systems Manager at Premier Health, shares how Nuance PowerConnect solutions enhance the reporting process to deliver faster, more efficient results, improve quality, and increase physician satisfaction.
Unmatched outcomes
See what’s achievable with an optimized reading environment
87%
fewer phone interruptions
50%
reduction in calls and texts to the reading room
>95%
actionable findings closure rate
5X
increase in monthly tracked actionable findings messages
Solutions
Drive a better experience with PowerConnect
Communication that’s in‑context, collaborative, and efficient.
PowerConnect Communicator
PowerConnect Communicator streamlines communication and initiates ancillary workflows to drive higher quality and greater efficiency. Messages are automatically associated with active exams in an integrated chat window for fast, real-time responses.
PowerConnect Actionable Findings
PowerConnect Actionable Findings improves patient outcomes with automated delivery and management of actionable results. Ordering providers can receive and respond to actionable findings messages anytime, anywhere.
Benefits
Communication simplified
Optimize efficiencies through a contextually aware platform.
Communicate in context
Launch the study, view the image, and respond quickly all within an integrated chat window.
Reduce distractions
Empower teams to choose how and when to respond.
Streamline messaging
Align communication needs to the best method of delivery through multiple messaging options.
Promote collaboration
Support consultations without obtrusive phone calls or in‑person visits.
Save time
Include essential exam information automatically with all messaging options.
Drive ancillary workflows
No matter the workflow, ensure important information is communicated between departments to avoid downstream delays in diagnosis and treatment decisions.
Automate notifications
Ensure important findings messages are delivered, confirmed, and fully documented.
Maximize compliance
Satisfy The Joint Commission requirements and achieve cross‑department message closure targets.
Go beyond critical results
Improve patient care by supporting multiple findings types such as critical results, discrepancy notifications, STAT alerts, etc.
PowerConnect Actionable Findings in action
Peter Wang, MD, of Einstein Healthcare Network, shares how radiologists advance patient care and improve referring physician communication with in-workflow, automated, actionable findings notifications.
Complementary solutions
One partner, one platform
Extend the value of radiology across an AI-powered network that drives performance and outcomes.
Diagnostic workflow and reporting
The next generation of radiology reporting, clinical awareness, and workflow efficiency.
AI and image sharing
Unlock the power of AI from point‑of‑read to point‑of‑care through a single, data‑driven platform.
Radiology performance and analytics
Deliver actionable insights to improve clinical and financial performance.
Resources
Case studies
- Medical Center Radiology Group optimizes workloads and communication(pdf. Open a new window)
- Yale New Haven Health improves care delivery and reduces distractions(pdf. Open a new window)
- Baptist Health South Florida optimizes radiology workflow and streamlines communication(pdf. Open a new window)
- Closing the loop on actionable findings at Einstein Health Network(pdf. Open a new window)