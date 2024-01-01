Optimize workflow with PowerScribe Workflow Orchestration

 

Achieve a high‑efficiency reading rhythm

Keep your eyes on the image with AI‑powered workflow optimization. PowerScribe Workflow Orchestration is a highly flexible, context‑aware solution that synchronizes disparate systems through a single integration point to seamlessly match imaging studies to the right resource, at the right time.

Texas Children's Hospital optimizes radiology workflow and goes beyond the worklist with PowerScribe Workflow Orchestration

Work smarter, not harder

Marla B. K. Sammer, MD, shares how PowerScribe Workflow Orchestration is helping Texas Children’s Hospital achieve their long‑term goal of creating an environment where radiologists can thrive.

Better outcomes start here

3 of 4

radiologists depend on Nuance to optimize their reporting workflow

50%

reduction in calls and texts to the reading room

25%

reduction in average turnaround times

Right study, right resource, right time—always

Effectively manage even the most complicated multi‑site, multi‑specialty environments.

  • Optimize workload distribution and balance workflow.
  • Meet all SLAs with intelligent prioritization and escalation.
  • Adjust in real‑time with an intuitive, rules‑based user interface.
  • Keep your desktop in‑sync while working through multiple exams.
  • Gain insight into productivity and performance.

Go beyond the worklist

An intelligent workflow that adapts in real-time to meet your organization’s needs.

Optimize reading efficiency

Harness the power of AI to drive prioritization and create flexible worklists that encompass data from multiple sites, systems, and points of service.

Increase productivity

Intelligently distribute workload across specialty and sub‑specialty, optimize resource utilization, and streamline interruption management.

Create an integrated reading environment

Manage integration, authentication, and contextual synchronization with your PACS, EMR, viewers, and departmental IT systems.

Improve the patient care process

Prioritize exams, communicate in‑context, and gain a comprehensive view of the patient to support accelerated turnaround times.

