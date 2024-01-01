Achieve a high‑efficiency reading rhythm
Keep your eyes on the image with AI‑powered workflow optimization. PowerScribe Workflow Orchestration is a highly flexible, context‑aware solution that synchronizes disparate systems through a single integration point to seamlessly match imaging studies to the right resource, at the right time.
Work smarter, not harder
Marla B. K. Sammer, MD, shares how PowerScribe Workflow Orchestration is helping Texas Children’s Hospital achieve their long‑term goal of creating an environment where radiologists can thrive.
Better outcomes start here
3 of 4
radiologists depend on Nuance to optimize their reporting workflow
50%
reduction in calls and texts to the reading room
25%
reduction in average turnaround times
Right study, right resource, right time—always
Effectively manage even the most complicated multi‑site, multi‑specialty environments.
- Optimize workload distribution and balance workflow.
- Meet all SLAs with intelligent prioritization and escalation.
- Adjust in real‑time with an intuitive, rules‑based user interface.
- Keep your desktop in‑sync while working through multiple exams.
- Gain insight into productivity and performance.
Benefits
Go beyond the worklist
An intelligent workflow that adapts in real-time to meet your organization’s needs.
Optimize reading efficiency
Harness the power of AI to drive prioritization and create flexible worklists that encompass data from multiple sites, systems, and points of service.
Increase productivity
Intelligently distribute workload across specialty and sub‑specialty, optimize resource utilization, and streamline interruption management.
Create an integrated reading environment
Manage integration, authentication, and contextual synchronization with your PACS, EMR, viewers, and departmental IT systems.
Improve the patient care process
Prioritize exams, communicate in‑context, and gain a comprehensive view of the patient to support accelerated turnaround times.
Complementary solutions
One partner, one platform
Extend the value of radiology across an AI‑powered network that drives performance and outcomes.
Diagnostic workflow and reporting
The next generation of radiology reporting, clinical awareness, and workflow efficiency.
Diagnostic communication
Streamline clinical collaboration, eliminate distractions, and bridge communication gaps for improved patient safety and outcomes.
AI and image sharing
Unlock the power of AI from point‑of‑read to point‑of‑care through a single, data‑driven platform.
Radiology performance and analytics
Deliver actionable insights to improve clinical and financial performance.
Resources
Case studies
- Medical Center Radiology Group optimizes workloads and communication(pdf. Open a new window)
- Texas Children’s Hospital manages increased volume with streamlined workflows (pdf. Open a new window)
- Yale New Haven Health improves care delivery and reduces distractions(pdf. Open a new window)
- Baptist Health South Florida optimizes radiology workflow and streamlines communication(pdf. Open a new window)