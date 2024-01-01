Industry-specific expertise

 

Deep industry expertise. Better business outcomes.

Nuance industry‑specific solutions are designed, deployed, and optimised based on a deep understanding of the unique challenges and opportunities in every industry.

What’s the secret behind the power of our industry solutions?

Maybe it’s our large repositories of high‑quality, industry‑specific data. Maybe it’s the billions of AI‑driven, digital engagements and biometric authentications our solutions handle every year. Or maybe it’s that we work hand‑in‑hand with industry leaders to optimise their solutions to meet constantly evolving customer needs.

However you look at it, it all adds up to better AI solutions, better experiences, and better business outcomes.

31B

customer interactions a year inform our industry‑specific solutions

We understand your industry

Man looking at smartphone to explore AI-driven financial services

Financial services

Nuance AI-driven financial solutions are relied on by 19 of the 20 largest financial institutions in the world* to help them deliver seamless, secure customer experiences while reducing operational costs and fraud.

Woman using smartphone to explore AI in telcom

Telecommunications

Nuance solutions are trusted by 9 of the 10 leading, global* telcos to help them provide frictionless, personalised, and automated experiences that drive revenue, improve customer satisfaction and loyalty, and protect their brand.

Man using tablet holding credit card to explore AI in retail

Retail

We help more than half of the world’s largest retailers deflect more calls while delighting more customers by creating engaging, personalised self‑service omnichannel retail experiences that increase conversion rates and customer loyalty.

Woman and man using laptop to explore AI in insurance solutions

Insurance

Nuance solutions help insurers improve customer experience at every stage—from buying a policy to making a claim—helping boost conversion and satisfaction, prevent fraud, and streamline operations.

Woman using smartphone to explore AI in utilities solutions

Utilities

Utilities companies use Nuance to keep customers informed, provide fast updates and resolutions, and offer engaging self‑service options while keeping costs low, through a powerful combination of automated and human‑assisted support.

Woman walking into building to explore government customer engagement

Government

We help government agencies offer secure, conversational experiences that intelligently route citizens to the right place, encourage self‑service, and reduce fraud, enabling organisations to keep costs down as they lay the foundation for omnichannel customer experience.

Woman using smartphone to explore AI in retail and hospitality solutions

Travel and hospitality

Nuance solutions help travel and hospitality brands increase conversions and build loyalty by providing personalised, proactive engagements that take the effort out of travel and give customers more freedom and control.

Couple with tablet researching healthcare customer engagement solutions

Healthcare

Providers, payers, and pharmacies depend on Nuance to improve healthcare customer engagement while lowering operational costs at every stage of the healthcare journey—from increasing member self‑service and retention to reducing missed appointments and supporting medication adherence.

*Excluding China