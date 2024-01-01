Deep industry expertise. Better business outcomes.
Nuance industry‑specific solutions are designed, deployed, and optimised based on a deep understanding of the unique challenges and opportunities in every industry.
We understand your industry
Financial services
Nuance AI-driven financial solutions are relied on by 19 of the 20 largest financial institutions in the world* to help them deliver seamless, secure customer experiences while reducing operational costs and fraud.
Telecommunications
Nuance solutions are trusted by 9 of the 10 leading, global* telcos to help them provide frictionless, personalised, and automated experiences that drive revenue, improve customer satisfaction and loyalty, and protect their brand.
Retail
We help more than half of the world’s largest retailers deflect more calls while delighting more customers by creating engaging, personalised self‑service omnichannel retail experiences that increase conversion rates and customer loyalty.
Insurance
Nuance solutions help insurers improve customer experience at every stage—from buying a policy to making a claim—helping boost conversion and satisfaction, prevent fraud, and streamline operations.
Utilities
Utilities companies use Nuance to keep customers informed, provide fast updates and resolutions, and offer engaging self‑service options while keeping costs low, through a powerful combination of automated and human‑assisted support.
Government
We help government agencies offer secure, conversational experiences that intelligently route citizens to the right place, encourage self‑service, and reduce fraud, enabling organisations to keep costs down as they lay the foundation for omnichannel customer experience.
Travel and hospitality
Nuance solutions help travel and hospitality brands increase conversions and build loyalty by providing personalised, proactive engagements that take the effort out of travel and give customers more freedom and control.
Healthcare
Providers, payers, and pharmacies depend on Nuance to improve healthcare customer engagement while lowering operational costs at every stage of the healthcare journey—from increasing member self‑service and retention to reducing missed appointments and supporting medication adherence.
*Excluding China