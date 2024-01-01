Recognizer transforms your automated IVR into an intelligent self-service system by turning a one-way dialogue into a complex, omni-channel conversation between brand and consumer. AI-enhanced IVR recognizes multiple concepts and responds to changing intent, making it faster and easier for customers to get things done.

Click here to view our infographic(Open a new window) – "Current State of the IVR" to learn how modernizing your IVR can improve customer experience