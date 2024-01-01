Clinical documentation solutions for community and mental health hospitals
Nuance solutions help community and mental health hospital trusts to unburden clinicians of administrative tasks, improve the quality of patient notes, and accelerate the turnaround time of clinical documentation.
Improving EPR adoption and removing admin backlogs at a community and mental health trust
Learn why Worcestershire Health and Care NHS Trust used Global Digital Exemplar funding to improve clinical documentation workflow with Dragon Medical speech recognition.
Concerns and benefits
Mental health/community hospitals are reducing admin backlogs and cutting outsourced transcription with speech recognition
Speech-enable the hospital electronic patient record (EPR) system to provide doctors, nurses, and allied healthcare professionals with an accurate, rapid, and efficient way to capture the complete patient story.
Improved clinician satisfaction
Research indicates that 85% of NHS healthcare professionals see the burden of clinical documentation as a significant contributor to burnout. AI-powered speech recognition is dramatically cutting the time clinicians spend on documentation, freeing them to spend more time on patient care.
Optimised and utilised EPR
AI-powered speech recognition and auto-text templates improve the quality of clinical notes and the richness of EPR data. Nuance speech recognition can also be used to navigate EPR systems more easily and to generate voice-driven content—including emails—outside the EPR.
Improved Transfer-of-Care
With speech recognition, notes are dictated directly into the EPR, helping NHS trusts to reduce clinic letter turnaround times from weeks to days. This expediency improves patient experience while ensuring that national targets are met.
Reduced outsourced transcription
In addition to reducing document turnaround times and improving Transfer-of-Care metrics, speech recognition also helps NHS trusts to significantly reduce or eliminate the expense of outsourced transcription services.
Impressive outcomes start here
3x
Dictation is at least 3x faster than typing and clinicians are saving hours per week with clinical speech recognition.
24hrs
With Nuance, NHS Trusts are reducing letter turnaround times from weeks to days, completing many in less than 24hrs.
£0
Speech recognition is helping NHS Trusts eliminate the cost of outsourced transcription services.
Solutions
AI solutions that empower hospital clinicians
Nuance solutions help provide greater accuracy, efficiency, and flexibility for clinicians in community and mental health hospitals.
Documentation capture solutions
Dragon Medical One is a secure, cloud-based clinical speech recognition solution that accurately and efficiently captures the patient story into all major EPR platforms.
Optimisation services
Nuance Professional Services help you improve solution adoption, accelerate ROI, and get the most from your Nuance investment.
Resources
