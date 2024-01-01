Clinical documentation solutions for acute hospital trusts
Nuance solutions help acute hospital trusts to unburden clinicians of administrative tasks, improve the quality of patient notes, and accelerate the turnaround time of clinical documentation.
Reduce the burden of clinical documentation
Clinical speech recognition technology helps alleviate the burden of clinical documentation for hospital staff.
Concerns and benefits
Acute hospitals are cutting documentation turnaround times and eliminating outsourced transcription with speech recognition
Speech-enable the hospital electronic patient record (EPR) system to provide doctors, nurses, and allied healthcare professionals with an accurate, rapid, and efficient way to capture the complete patient story.
Improved clinician satisfaction
Research indicates that 85% of NHS healthcare professionals see the burden of clinical documentation as a significant contributor to burnout. AI-powered speech recognition is dramatically cutting the time clinicians spend on documentation, freeing them to spend more time on patient care.
Optimised and utilised EPR
AI-powered speech recognition and auto-text templates improve the quality of clinical notes and the richness of EPR data. Nuance speech recognition can also be used to navigate EPR systems more easily and to generate voice-driven content—including emails—outside the EPR.
Improved Transfer-of-Care
With speech recognition, notes are dictated directly into the EPR, helping NHS trusts to reduce clinic letter turnaround times from weeks to days. This expediency improves patient experience while ensuring that national targets are met.
Reduced outsourced transcription
In addition to reducing document turnaround times and improving Transfer-of-Care metrics, speech recognition also helps NHS trusts to significantly reduce or eliminate the expense of outsourced transcription services.
Impressive outcomes start here
3x
Dictation is at least 3x faster than typing and clinicians are saving hours per week with clinical speech recognition.
24hrs
With Nuance, NHS Trusts are reducing letter turnaround times from weeks to days, completing many in less than 24hrs.
£0
Speech recognition is helping NHS Trusts eliminate the cost of outsourced transcription services.
Solutions
AI solutions that empower hospital clinicians
Nuance solutions help provide greater accuracy, efficiency, and flexibility for clinicians in NHS acute hospitals.
Documentation capture solutions
Dragon Medical One is a secure, cloud-based clinical speech recognition solution that accurately and efficiently captures the patient story into all major EPR platforms.
Diagnostic
PowerScribe 360 is the leading real-time radiology reporting platform and is speech-enabled.
Optimisation services
Nuance Professional Services help you improve solution adoption, accelerate ROI, and get the most from your Nuance investment.
Resources
Webinar replays
Oxford University Hospitals(Open a new window)
Dr Paul Altmann demonstrates the value of speech-enabling your hospital EPR.
Homerton University Hospital(Open a new window)
Dr. Carlo Prina and Paul Adams describe how they transformed outpatient services.
Calderdale and Huddersfield Trust and Royal Cornwall Hospitals(Open a new window)
Hear how Nuance supports these NHS Trusts, during the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond.
Case studies
Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
Dragon Medical One supports the trust’s ‘Go Digital’ framework.
-
Homerton University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
Dragon Medical One is reducing transcription costs and speeding up clinical correspondence.
-
East Kent Hospitals University NHS Foundation Trust
£2.3 million savings predicted over five years by replacing outsourced transcription.
- The impact of clinical speech recognition in the Emergency Department
Videos
Dragon Medical One(Open a new window)
A short introduction to AI-powered, Dragon Medical One, clinical speech recognition.
-
Clinician burnout animation(Open a new window)
Learn how speech recognition helps alleviate the burden of clinical documentation.
-
The power of Dragon Medical One(Open a new window)
Dragon Medical One understands clinical context. See this is action with the ‘CABG vs Cabbage’ test.
White papers
Market research into UK clinician burnout(pdf. Open a new window)
Assessing the impact of Covid-19 on clinical admin and burnout in the UK NHS.
-
Market research into UK surgical documentation workflow(pdf. Open a new window)
Addressing the challenges around surgical documentation.
Permission to hope: The path to success in England’s healthcare reorganization(pdf. Open a new window)
Insights from the Nuance UK Healthcare Council, in collaboration with CHIME.