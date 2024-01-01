Documentation solutions for NHS acute hospital trusts

Clinical documentation solutions for acute hospital trusts

Nuance solutions help acute hospital trusts to unburden clinicians of administrative tasks, improve the quality of patient notes, and accelerate the turnaround time of clinical documentation.

Reduce the burden of clinical documentation

Clinical speech recognition technology helps alleviate the burden of clinical documentation for hospital staff.

Concerns and benefits

Acute hospitals are cutting documentation turnaround times and eliminating outsourced transcription with speech recognition

Speech-enable the hospital electronic patient record (EPR) system to provide doctors, nurses, and allied healthcare professionals with an accurate, rapid, and efficient way to capture the complete patient story.

Improved clinician satisfaction

Research indicates that 85% of NHS healthcare professionals see the burden of clinical documentation as a significant contributor to burnout. AI-powered speech recognition is dramatically cutting the time clinicians spend on documentation, freeing them to spend more time on patient care.

Optimised and utilised EPR

AI-powered speech recognition and auto-text templates improve the quality of clinical notes and the richness of EPR data. Nuance speech recognition can also be used to navigate EPR systems more easily and to generate voice-driven content—including emails—outside the EPR.

Improved Transfer-of-Care

With speech recognition, notes are dictated directly into the EPR, helping NHS trusts to reduce clinic letter turnaround times from weeks to days. This expediency improves patient experience while ensuring that national targets are met.

Reduced outsourced transcription

In addition to reducing document turnaround times and improving Transfer-of-Care metrics, speech recognition also helps NHS trusts to significantly reduce or eliminate the expense of outsourced transcription services.

Impressive outcomes start here

3x

Dictation is at least 3x faster than typing and clinicians are saving hours per week with clinical speech recognition.

24hrs

With Nuance, NHS Trusts are reducing letter turnaround times from weeks to days, completing many in less than 24hrs.

£0

Speech recognition is helping NHS Trusts eliminate the cost of outsourced transcription services.

Solutions

AI solutions that empower hospital clinicians

Nuance solutions help provide greater accuracy, efficiency, and flexibility for clinicians in NHS acute hospitals.

Documentation capture solutions

Dragon Medical One is a secure, cloud-based clinical speech recognition solution that accurately and efficiently captures the patient story into all major EPR platforms.

Diagnostic

PowerScribe 360 is the leading real-time radiology reporting platform and is speech-enabled.

Optimisation services

Nuance Professional Services help you improve solution adoption, accelerate ROI, and get the most from your Nuance investment.

