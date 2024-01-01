Radiology Voice Recognition and Dictation Software

Transform the way your radiology department works with speech recognition
Improve reporting, increase throughput and
regain work‑life balance by embedding
clinical speech recognition into your radiology
workflow.
Overview
Radiologists are streamlining documentation workflow with AI-powered clinical speech recognition
Speech-enable the hospital Electronic Patient Record (EPR) / Radiology Information System (RIS) or Picture Archive and Communication System (PACS) for more accurate and efficient documentation workflow.
View Nuance’s diagnostic partners that have embedded Dragon Medical speech recognition and reporting in their RIS/PACS systems.
Solutions
Find the radiology reporting solution that fits your needs
Dragon Medical One
Speech-enable your EPR’s Radiology Information System with cloud-based Dragon Medical One.
PowerScribe 360
Enable rapid and efficient high‑quality, actionable reports with the PowerScribe 360 Reporting Platform.
mPower Clinical Analytics
Improve operational efficiency by adding mPower Clinical Analytics to your PowerScribe 360 Reporting.
Why Nuance
The proven leader in innovative radiology solutions
For clinical documentation and medical image sharing, Nuance Diagnostic Solutions are the trusted standard—backed by the industry’s most experienced healthcare experts with a dedicated team of professionals who ensure smooth installation, training, and ongoing expertise for your success.
#1
PowerScribe 360 is #1 KLAS category leader for speech recognition—front-end imaging
80%
In the U.S. 80% of radiology reports are generated by Nuance radiology solutions
80%
In England, over 80% of NHS trusts use Nuance solutions