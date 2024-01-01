Radiology Voice Recognition and Dictation Software

Transform the way your radiology department works with speech recognition

Improve reporting, increase throughput and
regain work‑life balance by embedding
clinical speech recognition into your radiology
workflow.

Overview

Radiologists are streamlining documentation workflow with AI-powered clinical speech recognition

Speech-enable the hospital Electronic Patient Record (EPR) / Radiology Information System (RIS) or Picture Archive and Communication System (PACS) for more accurate and efficient documentation workflow.

View Nuance’s diagnostic partners that have embedded Dragon Medical speech recognition and reporting in their RIS/PACS systems.

Solutions

Find the radiology reporting solution that fits your needs

Dragon Medical One

Speech-enable your EPR’s Radiology Information System with cloud-based Dragon Medical One.

PowerScribe 360

Enable rapid and efficient high‑quality, actionable reports with the PowerScribe 360 Reporting Platform.

mPower Clinical Analytics

Improve operational efficiency by adding mPower Clinical Analytics to your PowerScribe 360 Reporting.

Why Nuance

The proven leader in innovative radiology solutions

For clinical documentation and medical image sharing, Nuance Diagnostic Solutions are the trusted standard—backed by the industry’s most experienced healthcare experts with a dedicated team of professionals who ensure smooth installation, training, and ongoing expertise for your success.

#1

PowerScribe 360 is #1 KLAS category leader for speech recognition—front-end imaging

80%

In the U.S. 80% of radiology reports are generated by Nuance radiology solutions

80%

In England, over 80% of NHS trusts use Nuance solutions

Testimonials

