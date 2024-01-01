Leading the way together
Providers spend a significant part of their day looking at screens, limiting their ability to provide patient‑facing care. We partner with athenahealth to optimize EHR performance and make it easier for clinicians to create effective documentation. Our proven AI‑powered solutions—including speech recognition, CAPD, CDI—are used by four out of five facilities that use athenahealth.
Solutions and benefits
Deeply embedded across the continuum of care
4 out of 5 facilities that use athenahealth use Nuance. Facilities that use athenaClinicals choose Nuance solutions because we uniquely combine our proven technology portfolio—informed by 25 years of expertise in clinical approaches and content—with athenaClinicals expertise and knowledge. Deep integrations between Nuance and athenaClinicals solutions allow care teams to engage with conversational user interfaces to practice medicine and create effective clinical documentation while maximizing the value healthcare organizations receive from their EHR.
Clinical solutions
Full Dragon Medical One support delivers voice control and navigation to improve the EHR experience, while PowerMic Mobile offers convenience and mobility when providers can use their smartphone as a microphone at any workstation. Dragon Medical embedded in athenaClinicals brings voice‑driven efficiency to the mobile documentation experience.
Transcription
Provided by our partner DeliverHealth, eScription One allows healthcare providers to use full transcription or partial dictation with athenaClinicals workflows while a fully‑automated process identifies discrete data in the clinical narrative, extracts it, uploads it through a secure interface and automatically populates the proper fields in the EHR.
CAPD and CDI
Boost care team productivity and satisfaction with more accurate and comprehensive documentation. Our solutions provide in‑workflow AI‑powered documentation guidance for physicians through Dragon Medical Advisor. Additionally, Nuance CDE One offers cloud‑based workflow management and CDS Triage provides AI‑powered worklist prioritization and analytics.
Outcomes
Delivering unmatched outcomes for 500+ athenahealth clients and counting
A survey of 250 organizations reveal
98%
of clinicians recommend Nuance cloud‑based speech solutions to a friend or peer
90%
of clinicians agree that Nuance helps improve the quality of clinical documentation
93%
of clinicians state that Nuance makes it easier to quickly capture the complete patient story