Providers spend a significant part of their day looking at screens, limiting their ability to provide patient‑facing care. We partner with MEDITECH to optimize EHR performance and make it easier for clinicians to create effective documentation. Our proven AI‑powered solutions—including speech recognition and CDI—are used by four out of five facilities that use MEDITECH.
Solutions and benefits
Deeply embedded across the continuum of care
Facilities that use MEDITECH choose Nuance solutions because we uniquely combine our proven technology portfolio—informed by 25 years of expertise in clinical approaches and content—with MEDITECH expertise and knowledge. Deep integrations between Nuance and MEDITECH solutions allow care teams to engage with conversational user interfaces to practice medicine and create effective clinical documentation while maximizing the value healthcare organizations receive from their EHR.
Speech recognition
Full Dragon Medical One support delivers voice control and navigation to improve the EHR experience, while PowerMic Mobile offers convenience and mobility when providers can use their smartphone as a microphone at any workstation. Dragon Medical embedded in MEDITECH Expanse brings voice‑driven efficiency to the mobile documentation experience.
Transcription
Provided by our partner DeliverHealth, eScription One allows healthcare providers to use full transcription or partial dictation with MEDITECH workflows while a fully‑automated process identifies discrete data in the clinical narrative, extracts it, uploads it through a secure interface and automatically populates the proper fields in the EHR.
CDI
Boost care team productivity and satisfaction with more accurate and comprehensive documentation. Our solutions provide in‑workflow AI‑powered documentation guidance through Dragon Medical Advisor and MEDITECH NLP Fact Finder. Additionally, Nuance CDE One offers cloud-based workflow management and CDS Triage provides AI‑powered worklist prioritization and analytics.
Outcomes
Delivering unmatched outcomes for 300+ MEDITECH clients and counting
4 out of 5 facilities that use MEDITECH use Nuance. We partner with MEDITECH to optimize EHR performance and make it easier for clinicians to create effective documentation. Our deeply integrated and embedded solutions deliver financial value, better outcomes, and an improved overall experience.
Halifax Health expanded CDS case coverage by 20% while reducing retrospective coding queries by 63% with Nuance CDE Triage and Dragon Medical Advisor—improving patient outcomes, documentation quality, and the bottom line with cloud‑based clinical documentation excellence solutions.
Hancock Health increased productivity through Dragon Medical embedded in MEDITECH, improved physician satisfaction, achieved 94% speech recognition adoption and increased patient engagement.
Citizens Medical Center improved physician quality of life, reduced documentation costs with Dragon Medical One, and removed CDs from imaging workflows with PowerShare.
Additional resources
Case studies
