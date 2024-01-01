I used to receive one to two CDI queries every day. I’d have to find a chart from days ago, remember my state of mind, remember my patient’s state of mind, and document everything to appease that query. Now, I receive about one CDI query a week. It’s a huge positive that has improved my well-being. I spend less time revisiting documentation, and my workdays are shorter.

Dr. Jordan Dale

Associate CMIO

Rush University Medical Center

