Leading the way together
Providers spend a significant part of their day looking at screens, limiting their ability to provide patient‑facing care. We partner with Epic to optimize EHR performance and make it easier for clinicians to create effective documentation. Our proven AI‑powered solutions—including speech recognition, CAPD, CDI, and virtual assistants—are used by four out of five facilities that use Epic.
Solutions and benefits
Deeply embedded across the continuum of care
Facilities that use Epic choose Nuance solutions because we uniquely combine our proven technology portfolio—informed by 25 years of expertise in clinical approaches and content—with Epic expertise and knowledge. Deep integrations between Nuance and Epic solutions allow care teams to engage with conversational user interfaces to practice medicine and create effective clinical documentation while maximizing the value healthcare organizations receive from their EHR.
Clinical solutions
Conversational AI workflow assistant and documentation companion provides secure, convenient, comprehensive clinical documentation support from pre‑charting through post‑encounter. Take workflows to the next level with voice capabilities that aid, assist, and advise. For more freedom, focus, and flexibility, pair with Dragon Ambient eXperience (DAX) Copilot to securely and automatically document patient encounters.
Embedded CAPD
and CDI
Boost care team productivity and satisfaction with more accurate and comprehensive documentation. Our solutions provide in‑workflow AI‑powered documentation guidance through Dragon Medical Advisor, Epic NoteReader CDI and Epic NoteReader. Additionally, Nuance CDE One offers cloud‑based CDI workflow management, documentation guidance, and encounter prioritization.
Diagnostic reporting, communication and image sharing
Gain quick and convenient access to patient studies when critical test results and actionable findings are automatically delivered to the Epic InBasket. When PowerShare Image Sharing integrates with EpicCare and Epic MyChart, providers can share and view images and data in real‑time to support rapid turnaround and improved patient, clinical and financial outcomes.
Outcomes
Delivering unmatched outcomes for 350+ Epic clients and counting
We partner with Epic to optimize EHR performance and make it easier for clinicians to create effective documentation. Our deeply integrated and embedded solutions deliver financial value, better outcomes, and an improved overall experience.
Among Nebraska Medicine physicians, 94% state that Nuance helps them do their jobs better, and 71% state that the quality of their documentation has improved.
TriHealth recognized a $12.8M increase in appropriate reimbursement within 12 months and sustained financial impact over 13 years through Nuance CDI.
Allina Health helps reduce provider burnout with AI‑powered speech recognition that expands documentation efficiency and accessibility with Epic. In the first year, more than 80% of their providers adopted cloud‑based speech recognition, growing the amount of content generated by the solution by 167%.
Additional resources
Related products
Case studies
- Physicians complete higher-quality notes faster and more effectively with cloud-based clinical documentation solutions (Open a new window)
- AI-powered speech recognition eases clinical documentation burden(pdf. Open a new window)
- Edward‑Elmhurst Health takes clinical speech to the cloud (pdf. Open a new window)
- Voice-driven solutions make it easier to document care within Epic EHR at University of Kansas (pdf. Open a new window)
- Allina Health helps reduce provider burnout by expanding documentation efficiency and accessibility.(pdf)