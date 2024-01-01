AI Solutions optimized for Epic

Providers spend a significant part of their day looking at screens, limiting their ability to provide patient‑facing care. We partner with Epic to optimize EHR performance and make it easier for clinicians to create effective documentation. Our proven AI‑powered solutions—including speech recognition, CAPD, CDI, and virtual assistants—are used by four out of five facilities that use Epic.

Solutions and benefits

Deeply embedded across the continuum of care

Facilities that use Epic choose Nuance solutions because we uniquely combine our proven technology portfolio—informed by 25 years of expertise in clinical approaches and content—with Epic expertise and knowledge. Deep integrations between Nuance and Epic solutions allow care teams to engage with conversational user interfaces to practice medicine and create effective clinical documentation while maximizing the value healthcare organizations receive from their EHR.

Clinical solutions

Conversational AI workflow assistant and documentation companion provides secure, convenient, comprehensive clinical documentation support from pre‑charting through post‑encounter. Take workflows to the next level with voice capabilities that aid, assist, and advise. For more freedom, focus, and flexibility, pair with Dragon Ambient eXperience (DAX) Copilot to securely and automatically document patient encounters.

Embedded CAPD
and CDI

Boost care team productivity and satisfaction with more accurate and comprehensive documentation. Our solutions provide in‑workflow AI‑powered documentation guidance through Dragon Medical Advisor, Epic NoteReader CDI and Epic NoteReader. Additionally, Nuance CDE One offers cloud‑based CDI workflow management, documentation guidance, and encounter prioritization.

Diagnostic reporting, communication and image sharing

Gain quick and convenient access to patient studies when critical test results and actionable findings are automatically delivered to the Epic InBasket. When PowerShare Image Sharing integrates with EpicCare and Epic MyChart, providers can share and view images and data in real‑time to support rapid turnaround and improved patient, clinical and financial outcomes.

Outcomes

Delivering unmatched outcomes for 350+ Epic clients and counting

We partner with Epic to optimize EHR performance and make it easier for clinicians to create effective documentation. Our deeply integrated and embedded solutions deliver financial value, better outcomes, and an improved overall experience.

Nebraska Medicine logo

Among Nebraska Medicine physicians, 94% state that Nuance helps them do their jobs better, and 71% state that the quality of their documentation has improved.

TriHealth logo

TriHealth recognized a $12.8M increase in appropriate reimbursement within 12 months and sustained financial impact over 13 years through Nuance CDI.

Allina Health logo

Allina Health helps reduce provider burnout with AI‑powered speech recognition that expands documentation efficiency and accessibility with Epic. In the first year, more than 80% of their providers adopted cloud‑based speech recognition, growing the amount of content generated by the solution by 167%.

What customers are saying

