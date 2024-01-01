Dragon Legal Anywhere Speech Recognition Solution

Putting words to work with AI‑powered speech recognition for legal
Empower your attorneys to create high‑quality documentation and save your firm time and money with Dragon Legal Anywhere, cloud‑hosted speech recognition that integrates directly into legal workflows.
Your words mean business—make them count
Nuance’s Dragon Legal Anywhere helps attorneys, judges, clerks, paralegals, and other legal professionals create high-quality documentation, in less time, by using the power of their voice.
Benefits
Achieve higher quality documentation and greater flexibility
Legal documentation should be dictated by legal practitioners, not technology limitations. Conversational AI empowers legal teams to document more naturally.
Enjoy accurate recognition of legal terms
Dragon Legal Anywhere’s specialized vocabulary means professionals can dictate contracts, briefs, or format legal citations and other legal documentation, 3X faster than typing, with up to 99% accuracy right from the first use.
No limit on productivity
Speak freely and as much as you like with no per-user limits—legal professionals can stay productive anywhere and focus on their clients and business rather than the technology.
Automate repetitive workflows and improve efficiency
Create custom voice commands to insert standard clauses into documents. Or create step‑by‑step commands to automate multi‑part workflows by voice. Once created, share customizations across legal teams for efficiency gains.
Easy to install, maintain and scale
No complex configurations, one‑click installation, and automatic updates mean less work for your IT staff, less hassle for your attorneys and staff, and users can be up and running within minutes. Once deployed on the server-side via Microsoft Azure, new client licenses can deploy—at scale and with ease.
Secure and compliant
Dragon Legal Anywhere employs secure encryption methods throughout the workflow. Our cloud solutions feature 99.5% uptime and run on geographically dispersed, active‑active, data centers hosted on Microsoft Azure, a HITRUST CSF certified hosting infrastructure.
Budget friendly
Affordable, subscription‑based pricing with little upfront capital investment makes it easier for firms to plan budgets with predictable expenses.
Features
Work better, faster and smarter with accurate dictation and transcription
Specialized legal vocabulary
Trained using millions of words from legal documents to deliver optimal recognition accuracy for dictation of legal terms. Also enables automatic formatting of legal citations.
Always latest speech recognition engine
Cloud‑based technology ensures legal professionals have access to the most recent updates and all users are working with the same software version.
Fast, accurate, and highly customizable
Fast, extremely responsive, and highly accurate out‑of‑the-box enterprise speech recognition with speech profiles that can be accessed across multiple devices.
Leverage Nuance Deep Learning technology
With a next‑generation speech engine powered by Nuance Deep Learning technology, Dragon achieves high recognition accuracy while dictating, even for users with accents or those working in open office or mobile environments.
Easy to install and maintain
No complex configurations, one‑click installation, and automatic updates mean less work for your IT staff, less hassle for your team, and users can be up and running within minutes.
Anchor Focus Dictation
Allows attorneys and support staff to anchor the text transcription within a particular document, even as they have their cursor and mouse positioned in another window (i.e. when referencing a web‑page).
Thin client support
Support for thin client hardware, server virtualization, as well as Citrix environments. Allows for fast and easy integration into existing IT infrastructure.
Support for virtualized environments
Supports Citrix XenApp®, Citrix XenDesktop®, VMware® Horizon View, RDSH Server or Microsoft® Remote Desktop Services, enabling users to dictate from workstations and thin clients.
256-bit Encrypted Data
The client connects to a server component that is installed using 256‑bit encryption. Data is encrypted in transit and at rest.
Central user administration
The Nuance Management Center makes it easy to track employee usage of Dragon, redistribute licenses based on usage, and manage or share customizations, including custom words, commands and auto‑texts.
Complementary solutions
Dragon Anywhere Mobile—for iOS and Android devices
Extend the capabilities of Dragon Legal Anywhere with the addition of Dragon Anywhere Mobile. Dragon Anywhere Mobile is professional‑grade mobile dictation allowing users to create, edit, and format documents of any length and share information directly from a mobile device.
Your work doesn’t stop when you are in the field and away from your PC. Whether you are appearing in court, taking a deposition, or meeting with a client, Dragon Anywhere Mobile extends your ability to capture critical information at the point of interaction.
To help keep busy professionals productive, customizations—like an auto‑text or unique verbal commands—created in Dragon Anywhere Mobile are automatically synchronized with Dragon Legal Anywhere and vice versa. This allows work started in the field to easily be completed at the office.
Dragon Legal Anywhere in action
Dragon Legal Anywhere is a smart investment for practicing attorneys and firms to stay ahead of client demands.
- Improve legal documentation by creating client contracts, briefs and legal citations 3X than typing
- Improve compliance by quickly memorializing client interactions, documenting disclosures and detailing action plans
- Deliver better client service by improving document workflows and refocusing on client service, not paperwork
- Reduce time and cost by reducing or eliminating administrative staff or reliance on outside transcription services
See what you + Nuance can do
Resources
Dragon will never leave you speechless
Product resources
- Dragon Legal Anywhere data sheet(pdf. Open a new window)
- Dragon Legal Anywhere feature matrix (pdf. Open a new window)
- Dragon Anywhere Mobile data sheet(pdf. Open a new window)
- Comparison matrix: Dragon Legal Anywhere and other Dragon desktop solutions (pdf. Open a new window)
- Dragon Professional Anywhere quick reference guide(pdf. Open a new window)
Product support
- To contact the Enterprise Technical Support team, you may open a ticket using the Enterprise Technical Support Portal at http://network.nuance.com/