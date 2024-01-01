Dragon Business Solutions - Drive Enterprise Productivity

Realize new levels of productivity
Dragon, the world's best‑selling speech recognition solution, is used by millions of professionals to get work done faster and smarter. Dictate documents, create spreadsheets, search the web, manage email and more using your voice—3x faster than typing and with superior accuracy.
Dragon for enterprise
Improve documentation productivity, enterprise‑wide
Many corporations, government agencies and other organizations face significant documentation requirements as part of conducting business. Inefficient or cumbersome processes too often result in missed deadlines, inaccurate documentation and too much time and money focused on administrative work. Join the thousands of organizations that have deployed Dragon across the enterprise to improve service and documentation and reduce reliance on outside transcription services. Along with the Nuance Management Center (NMC), Dragon can easily be customized and managed enterprise‑wide.
Dragon for Small Business
Focus on your business not documentation
When you're running a small business with limited staff, boosting productivity and managing documentation are top priorities. The ultimate productivity software for business, Dragon lets you create reports, presentations, and spreadsheets, send email, schedule meetings and search the web using your voice. Become one of the millions of successful professionals who are increasing efficiency and reducing costs with Dragon small business software.
Dragon for Education
Enhance the education experience for all
Don't let writing and spelling issues hold students back. Join the millions of students and teachers who use Dragon as an assistive technology for education. Whether your students struggle with writer's block or language‑based learning challenges like dyslexia, Dragon can help improve academic success by letting them speak their thoughts instead of typing. Available via affordable volume licensing, Dragon is educational software worth learning about.
Meet our professional productivity solutions
CLOUD‑NATIVE PRODUCTIVITY
Dragon Professional Anywhere
Accelerate productivity and save money for your organization with flexible, cloud‑hosted speech recognition that integrates seamlessly into enterprise workflows.
Dragon Legal Anywhere
Dictate contracts, briefs, and other legal documents 3X faster than typing with cloud‑hosted, legal‑specific speech recognition. Easily deployed across firms of all sizes, with a built‑in legal vocabulary and formatting to integrate directly into legal workflows.
Dragon Anywhere Mobile
Extend your enterprise‑wide documentation capabilities with professional‑grade mobile dictation that allows you to create, edit, and format documents of any length and share information directly from a mobile device.
LOCALLY INSTALLED PRODUCTIVITY
Dragon Professional v16
Short‑cut repetitive steps and create accurate documentation 3x faster with robust, highly customizable speech recognition. Optimized for Windows 11, v16 increases productivity with an unmatched suite of functionality that cuts costs for individual professionals and large organizations.
Dragon Legal v16
Customized for the legal industry and optimized for Windows 11 and Microsoft Office, Dragon Legal v16 delivers advanced speech recognition that empowers legal professionals to speed the creation of contracts, briefs, motions and other documentation, all while reducing transcription costs.
Dragon Law Enforcement v16
Safely and rapidly create detailed incident reports in the field up to 3x faster by voice while staying heads‑up and situationally aware, using customized AI‑powered speech recognition that reduces officer burnout. Enjoy the productivity gains of Windows 11/Microsoft Office on new MDCs.
Dragon for Legal
Improve client services and reduce costs
For today's law firms, success hinges on providing great client service reliably and cost efficiently. But as attorney‑staff ratios continue to shrink, you need ways to maximize efficiency—without driving up costs. Dragon Legal streamlines your legal transcription workflow so you can speed document turnaround, focus on billable work and deliver the service clients expect. It's not just legal software; it's a powerful competitive advantage.
Dragon for Law Enforcement
Fight crime—not paperwork
Law enforcement professionals spend hours each day on paperwork, taking resources away from more important duties. Dragon Law Enforcement lets you take notes and complete reports using your voice. It's faster than typing, so you can focus more time on protecting and serving the public. Used by officers, sheriffs, deputies, detectives and other law enforcement professionals, Dragon Law Enforcement is a valuable weapon in the fight against paperwork.
Find the Dragon that speaks to your needs
Optimized for diverse professions and accessible to everyone, Dragon makes overachievement inevitable.