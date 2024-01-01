Improve mobile productivity

Get documents done anywhere

Dragon Anywhere, cloud-based, professional-grade mobile dictation makes it easy to create documents of any length and edit, format and share them directly from your iOS or Android smartphone or tablet. Whether visiting clients, a job site or your local coffee shop, dictate documents, create reports, or fill out forms with continuous dictation and no word limits, and up to 99% recognition accuracy. Synchronize with Dragon on the desktop for seamless productivity.