Dragon for small business

Focus on your business—not paperwork
As a busy professional, a good part of your workday may be spent on paperwork—creating reports, writing presentations, sending emails, taking notes in the field, and more. Get more done faster simply by speaking with Dragon speech recognition, the best productivity software for business.
Meet our professional productivity solutions
CLOUD‑NATIVE PRODUCTIVITY
Dragon Professional Anywhere
Accelerate productivity and save money for your organization with flexible, cloud‑hosted speech recognition that integrates seamlessly into enterprise workflows.
Dragon Legal Anywhere
Dictate contracts, briefs, and other legal documents 3X faster than typing with cloud‑hosted, legal‑specific speech recognition. Easily deployed across firms of all sizes, with a built‑in legal vocabulary and formatting to integrate directly into legal workflows.
Dragon Anywhere Mobile
Extend your enterprise‑wide documentation capabilities with professional‑grade mobile dictation that allows you to create, edit, and format documents of any length and share information directly from a mobile device.
LOCALLY INSTALLED PRODUCTIVITY
Dragon Professional v16
Short‑cut repetitive steps and create accurate documentation 3x faster with robust, highly customizable speech recognition. Optimized for Windows 11, v16 increases productivity with an unmatched suite of functionality that cuts costs for individual professionals and large organizations.
Dragon Legal v16
Customized for the legal industry and optimized for Windows 11 and Microsoft Office, Dragon Legal v16 delivers advanced speech recognition that empowers legal professionals to speed the creation of contracts, briefs, motions and other documentation, all while reducing transcription costs.
Dragon Law Enforcement v16
Safely and rapidly create detailed incident reports in the field up to 3x faster by voice while staying heads‑up and situationally aware, using customized AI‑powered speech recognition that reduces officer burnout. Enjoy the productivity gains of Windows 11/Microsoft Office on new MDCs.
See Dragon at work
Let Dragon work for you
Speed through documentation
Fast dictation and high recognition accuracy that continually improves as it adapts to your voice.
Dictate anytime, anywhere
Integrate with the separate, cloud‑based Dragon Anywhere for Android and iOS mobile devices, and dictate and edit documents wherever your job takes you.
Short‑cut repetitive tasks
Define simple voice commands to short-cut repetitive processes, speed up document creation, and boost your productivity.
Boost efficiency
Add customized words for accurate recognition of the industry terms, acronyms or personal preferences you use very day.
Boost productivity
Simplify documentation demands
Tasks like writing emails, scheduling meetings, or updating reports can easily consume 1/3 of your workday. Dragon puts your voice to work for increased productivity and efficiency:
- Speed through document creation—3x faster than typing
- Use voice commands for recurring tasks
- Give your wrists a rest and reduce repetitive stress injuries
Save valuable time
Make every second count
Visiting customers, attending events, and traveling from meeting to meeting may leave you saddled with a backlog of paperwork. With Dragon and a digital voice recorder, it's easy to capture notes on the go—while the details are still fresh in your mind—for later transcription.
- No more scribbling notes on paper
- Save time and eliminate expensive transcription costs
- Get work done no matter where the job takes you