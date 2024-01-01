Get in touch with the Dragon sales or support team
How can we help you?
Visit the Dragon support page and/or submit a ticket request. To speak to our technical support team, please call 1-857-214-6311.
To place an online order of up to 5 software licenses, hardware, or accessories, visit our online store. To speak to a sales rep or place an order for up to 5 software licenses, hardware, or accessories, please call 1-800-654-1187.
*If you are interested in purchasing more than 5 software licenses, please select the "Inquire about volume licensing" option above to speak to a sales representative.
Fill our the form below and a sales representative will contact you. To speak to a representative instead, please call 1-866-748-9536.
Enhanced productivity starts here. Please complete all fields