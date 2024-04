Dragon Professional Anywhere Speech Recognition Solution

Complementary solutions

Dragon Anywhere Mobile for iOS and Android devices

Extend the capabilities of Dragon Professional Anywhere with the addition of Dragon Anywhere Mobile. Dragon Anywhere Mobile is professional‑grade mobile dictation allowing users to create, edit and format documents of any length and share information directly from a mobile device.

Your work doesn’t stop when you are away from your PC. Whether you are a Certified Financial Adviser, a police officer or a case‑worker, Dragon Anywhere Mobile extends your ability to capture critical information at the point of interaction.

To help keep busy professionals productive, customizations—such as an Auto‑Text or unique verbal commands—created in Dragon Anywhere Mobile are automatically synchronized with Dragon Professional Anywhere and vice versa. This allows work started away from the office to easily be completed when you are back at your desk.