Interact seamlessly with CAD/RMS systems by voice. Fast, safe, efficient, and optimized for Windows 11, Dragon Law Enforcement v16 speech recognition empowers officers to file documentation 3x faster than typing.

Answering the call for today's police departments

Your officers are not clerks. Dragon speech recognition for law enforcement helps your agency stay focused on protecting and serving by reducing time spent on paperwork and administration.

Ready for where you’re headed

The premier speech recognition software for both front‑end (live speech‑to‑text) and back‑end (transcribed from audio files) applications, Dragon Law Enforcement v16 is optimized for Windows 11 and backwards‑compatible to Windows 10.

Keep officers safe, situationally aware, and on the streets

Improve in‑car documentation and safety while officers are stationary in their patrol cars. Officers can look up license plates simply by saying “Enter license plate Alpha Bravo Charlie 123,” or write reports and respond to calls—all while staying heads up and with their eyes on their surroundings.

Faster filing, easier RMS interaction

Skip notes and typing and simply speak incident reports directly into the records management system (RMS), CAD, or other applications. 3x faster than typing, Dragon speech recognition delivers up to 99% recognition accuracy and allows officers to navigate and complete forms by voice.

Less or no transcription time and costs

Reduce dependencies on outsourced transcription services and costs. Using Dragon, support staff can transcribe their individual recorded notes or voice files into text quickly and easily on the PC or use the Auto Transcribe Folder Agent (ATFA) to transcribe batch files of their audio recordings.

Leverage Nuance Deep Learning technology

With a speech engine powered by Nuance Deep Learning technology, Dragon achieves high recognition accuracy while dictating—even for users with accents or those working in open office or mobile environments—making it ideal for diverse work groups and settings.

Support recruitment and retention initiatives

Nobody answers the calling of public safety to be bogged down writing reports. By dramatically reducing time spent on administration, new recruits spend more time engaged and visible in their community—increasing on the job satisfaction, reducing burnout, and increasing time spent fulfilling the agency mission.

Empower officers with a Nuance PowerMic option

Empower officers to complete reports with a high‑quality, handheld microphone. Officers can dictate, edit, navigate, and review documents, or switch dictation on and off using a toggle button if they need to exit the vehicle quickly. And with programmable buttons, automate steps such as advancing sequentially through form fields of an incident report.

Centrally manage for significant cost savings

Nuance Management Center makes it easy to track department‑wide usage of Dragon, redistribute licenses based on usage, and manage or share customizations—including custom words, commands, and Auto‑texts—across multiple users.

Feature spotlight

Run plates without losing focus

Now police officers can look up license plates without losing sight of the vehicles they’re tracking. Dragon’s most popular productivity and safety feature makes plate look-up effortless, letting officers input details by voice while keeping their eyes on the road.

Get backup from Dragon wherever the job takes you

Police regularly document citizen interactions in disparate locales that must quickly be tied together. Dragon Law Enforcement v16 excels alongside cloud‑native Dragon Professional Anywhere and Dragon Anywhere Mobile, allowing officers lacking internet to safely “write” reports 3X faster than typing. Meanwhile, fellow officers with 5G coverage can fluidly document reports “live” in the RMS, while officers using Dragon Anywhere Mobile can dictate their notes from witness encounters outside the patrol vehicle. When using Dragon with cloud‑based Microsoft Office, detectives can assemble crime scene evidence and observations to be later edited into a comprehensive report—all by voice.

Nuance Management Center features include central management, full scalability, usage reporting, and license management.

Easy centralized user administration

Nuance Management Center (NMC) enables your IT department to easily track officer usage of Dragon Law Enforcement, redistribute licenses based on usage, and manage or share customizations—including custom words, commands, and Auto‑texts—across multiple users. Dragon Law Enforcement v16 speech recognition software, coupled with NMC and goal‑driven project management and services, provides a complete solution that increases documentation productivity and minimizes support and implementation costs so officers can focus on policing.

See what you + Nuance can do

Schedule a demo and see how Dragon Law Enforcement v16 empowers officers to complete their reports 3X faster than typing while staying safe and situationally aware.

Resources

Related product

