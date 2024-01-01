Get backup from Dragon wherever the job takes you

Police regularly document citizen interactions in disparate locales that must quickly be tied together. Dragon Law Enforcement v16 excels alongside cloud‑native Dragon Professional Anywhere and Dragon Anywhere Mobile, allowing officers lacking internet to safely “write” reports 3X faster than typing. Meanwhile, fellow officers with 5G coverage can fluidly document reports “live” in the RMS, while officers using Dragon Anywhere Mobile can dictate their notes from witness encounters outside the patrol vehicle. When using Dragon with cloud‑based Microsoft Office, detectives can assemble crime scene evidence and observations to be later edited into a comprehensive report—all by voice.