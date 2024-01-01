The future of incident reporting
Interact seamlessly with CAD/RMS systems by voice. Fast, safe, efficient, and optimized for Windows 11, Dragon Law Enforcement v16 speech recognition empowers officers to file documentation 3x faster than typing.
Answering the call for today's police departments
Your officers are not clerks. Dragon speech recognition for law enforcement helps your agency stay focused on protecting and serving by reducing time spent on paperwork and administration.
Ready for where you’re headed
The premier speech recognition software for both front‑end (live speech‑to‑text) and back‑end (transcribed from audio files) applications, Dragon Law Enforcement v16 is optimized for Windows 11 and backwards‑compatible to Windows 10.
Keep officers safe, situationally aware, and on the streets
Improve in‑car documentation and safety while officers are stationary in their patrol cars. Officers can look up license plates simply by saying “Enter license plate Alpha Bravo Charlie 123,” or write reports and respond to calls—all while staying heads up and with their eyes on their surroundings.
Faster filing, easier RMS interaction
Skip notes and typing and simply speak incident reports directly into the records management system (RMS), CAD, or other applications. 3x faster than typing, Dragon speech recognition delivers up to 99% recognition accuracy and allows officers to navigate and complete forms by voice.
Less or no transcription time and costs
Reduce dependencies on outsourced transcription services and costs. Using Dragon, support staff can transcribe their individual recorded notes or voice files into text quickly and easily on the PC or use the Auto Transcribe Folder Agent (ATFA) to transcribe batch files of their audio recordings.
Leverage Nuance Deep Learning technology
With a speech engine powered by Nuance Deep Learning technology, Dragon achieves high recognition accuracy while dictating—even for users with accents or those working in open office or mobile environments—making it ideal for diverse work groups and settings.
Support recruitment and retention initiatives
Nobody answers the calling of public safety to be bogged down writing reports. By dramatically reducing time spent on administration, new recruits spend more time engaged and visible in their community—increasing on the job satisfaction, reducing burnout, and increasing time spent fulfilling the agency mission.
Empower officers with a Nuance PowerMic option
Empower officers to complete reports with a high‑quality, handheld microphone. Officers can dictate, edit, navigate, and review documents, or switch dictation on and off using a toggle button if they need to exit the vehicle quickly. And with programmable buttons, automate steps such as advancing sequentially through form fields of an incident report.
Centrally manage for significant cost savings
Nuance Management Center makes it easy to track department‑wide usage of Dragon, redistribute licenses based on usage, and manage or share customizations—including custom words, commands, and Auto‑texts—across multiple users.
Feature spotlight
Run plates without losing focus
Now police officers can look up license plates without losing sight of the vehicles they’re tracking. Dragon’s most popular productivity and safety feature makes plate look-up effortless, letting officers input details by voice while keeping their eyes on the road.
Get backup from Dragon wherever the job takes you
Police regularly document citizen interactions in disparate locales that must quickly be tied together. Dragon Law Enforcement v16 excels alongside cloud‑native Dragon Professional Anywhere and Dragon Anywhere Mobile, allowing officers lacking internet to safely “write” reports 3X faster than typing. Meanwhile, fellow officers with 5G coverage can fluidly document reports “live” in the RMS, while officers using Dragon Anywhere Mobile can dictate their notes from witness encounters outside the patrol vehicle. When using Dragon with cloud‑based Microsoft Office, detectives can assemble crime scene evidence and observations to be later edited into a comprehensive report—all by voice.
Easy centralized user administration
Nuance Management Center (NMC) enables your IT department to easily track officer usage of Dragon Law Enforcement, redistribute licenses based on usage, and manage or share customizations—including custom words, commands, and Auto‑texts—across multiple users. Dragon Law Enforcement v16 speech recognition software, coupled with NMC and goal‑driven project management and services, provides a complete solution that increases documentation productivity and minimizes support and implementation costs so officers can focus on policing.
Client success stories
Explore why law enforcement officials rely on advanced technology.
Unburden police from the paperwork that keeps them off the streets
Departments of all sizes are using speech recognition to improve the quality of reporting, officer safety, and community visibility.
Instant recall: powerful results (Play a video)
With Dragon, you can say it as soon as you see it for accurate, 3x faster incident reporting.
Your ally against inefficiency (Play a video)
Overcome the challenges that plague police departments, from clerical overtime to costly incident report processing.
Less paperwork, more policing (Play a video)
Speed data entry into RMS systems so officers can spend their time protecting and serving.
See what you + Nuance can do
Schedule a demo and see how Dragon Law Enforcement v16 empowers officers to complete their reports 3X faster than typing while staying safe and situationally aware.Request demo
Resources
Related product
Product resources
- Dragon Law Enforcement v16 data sheet (pdf. Open a new window)
- Dragon Law Enforcement v16 feature matrix (pdf. Open a new window)
- Nuance PowerMic 4 data sheet(pdf. Open a new window)
- Nuance Management Center data sheet(pdf. Open a new window)
- Dragon Anywhere Mobile data sheet(pdf. Open a new window)
- Dragon Law Enforcement v16 command card(pdf. Open a new window)
Articles
- Watertown PD Leverages Technology to Improve Reports and Keep the Wheels of Justice Turning(pdf. Open a new window)
- How the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Optimized Efficiency With Smart Reporting Tools(Open a new window)
- Why Police Departments Need Smart Reporting Tools(pdf. Open a new window)
- CA police officer credits Dragon Law Enforcement with stopping a crime in progress(pdf. Open a new window)
- Speech-Recognition Tech Paying Dividends for Police(Open a new window)